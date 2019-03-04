Wedding bells on the way for actress Nelydia Senrose

A bridal shower was organised for actress Nelydia Senrose yesterday at a hotel in KL. — Picture from Instagram/Nelydia Senrose

PETALING JAYA, March 4 — Actress Nelydia Senrose will be bidding farewell to singlehood very soon.

The 24-year-old actress took to Instagram Story yesterday to share videos and images of her bridal shower that was held at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

Without giving away too much, Nelydia told BH Online that she prayed it will be smooth sailing all the way for the upcoming wedding ceremony, though keeping mum on when the big day would be.

“God willing, may whatever that’s planned (the solemnisation and reception) will be made easy,” she told the Malay language portal.

The uploads on Instagram of the actress’ bridal shower prompted fans to speculate that a wedding is on the horizon.

The bridal shower featured the hashtag #myotherhafeznel which hints at the actress’ other half, a businessman simply known as Hafez.

The shower was attended by Nelydia’s sisters Uqasha Senrose and Raysha Rizrose, cousin Aprena Manrose and close friends.

In previous reports, the Encik Suami Mat Salih Celup actress, whose real name is Nik Zaris Nelydia Nik Sen, said she was ready to become a wife and sparked wedding bells rumours when she uploaded a photograph of a ring on her ring finger.

Nelydia then reportedly claimed the ring was a gift from Hafez.