Ong Seong-wu crashes fanmeeting ticketing site

Ong Seong-wu will visit Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand on his tour. — Picture courtesy of Hatchery Entertainment

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Former Wanna One member Ong Seong-wu had quite the response to ticket sales for his upcoming fanmeeting in Kuala Lumpur. Within 10 minutes, fans had so overwhelmed the server that the whole website (AirAsiaRedTix) crashed.

Ticketing opened at 10am on February 16, and within 10 minutes, the site had become inaccessible.

It's unknown if tickets are already sold out, as while the main website is available, you can't buy tickets for Ong's event.

Right now the webpage displays "Sorry, the server is currently too busy, please try again later."

Scalpers have already taken advantage by selling tickets online - while some sellers are selling them at original prices, obviously there are those selling them at ridiculous marked up prices.

Word of caution: be wary about purchasing tickets from purported sellers as scam artists abound online.

Ticket prices started from RM280 upwards, not cheap, but it looks like Ong will have a packed audience at Axiata Stadium.

The event is organised by Hatchery and you can attempt to purchase a ticket here.