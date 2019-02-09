Former Wanna One member Hwang Minhyun to attend Milan Fashion Week

Hwang Minhyun is the first male South Korean celeb to attend Milan Fashion Week. — Picture via Instagram/Hwang Minhyun

SEOUL, Feb 9 — Former Wanna One and current Nu'est member Hwang Min-hyun will be attending the Moncler show at the Milan Fashion Week (MFW) on February 20. It marks the first time any male South Korean celeb has attended a Milan Moncler show.

Hwang posted on Instagram that he would be in Milan for a Moncler-related event, saying "See you on February 20th".

According to Naver, Hwang is the first male Korean celeb to attend MFW for Moncler and he will also participate in a photoshoot for the Moncler collection.

In other Wanna One-related news, Hwang's bandmate Ong Seong-woo opened his fancafe on Daum recently and it already has nearly 75,000 members in only two days.



Ong will be having three fanmeetings overseas, with Bangkok, Singapore and yes, Kuala Lumpur on the list. Ticket sales will start on February 16 via AirAsiaRedTix.com.