Mackenzie Davis to co-star in proposal romcom ‘Happiest Season’

LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — Canada’s Mackenzie Davis of Halt and Catch Fire and Tully is expected to join Kristen Stewart in romantic comedy Happiest Season.

The comedy revolves around a young woman who is planning to propose to her girlfriend.

However, having been invited to the traditional family holiday season party, she realises that the girlfriend has not told her conservative parents that she is a lesbian.

Kristen Stewart was cast first in the movie, written by Veep co-stars Clea DuVall and Mary Holland, with DuVall making her Happiest Season her second directorial feature, following two Tegan and Sara videos and Sundance nominee The Intervention.

Davis comes to the film having held leading roles in 1980s-era tech industry drama Halt and Catch Fire and, opposite Charlize Theron in nanny comedy-drama Tully, delivering key performances in Blade Runner 2049 and The Martian.

Her other upcoming projects include November 2019’s Terminator movie with fellow new face Natalia Reyes and original stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, and, more immediately, modern horror The Turning with Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and The Florida Project debutant Brooklynn Prince. — AFP-Relaxnews