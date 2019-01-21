Canadian celebrity chef David Rocco chows down mutton curry at TTDI restaurant

David Rocco is in town for a fan event that will take place this evening. — Picture via Instagram/David Rocco

PETALING JAYA, Jan 21 – Just like many tourists who travel to our part of the world, no visit to Malaysia would be complete without a fiery curry.

Celebrity chef and best-selling author David Rocco knows this all too well.

The Canadian television personality, who is back in town a year after his last visit, got his fix at Taman Tun Dr Ismail eatery Aunty Manju’s Banana Leaf Restaurant.

The host of the Dolce Series uploaded an image of him on Instagram enjoying a serving of mutton bone marrow curry this afternoon, followed by a video.

“You just suck it out, okay. Mutton marrow, very good,” he was heard saying as he interacted with the restaurant’s owner.

The 48-year-old chef is in town for an event An Evening with David Rocco that takes place this evening from 5pm to 7pm at the Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel where he will speak about creating his hit TV shows, meet fans and answer questions.

Besides Aunty Manju’s, Rocco dined in other popular restaurants in the Klang Valley such as OpenHouse, Aliyaa Island Restaurant & Bar and Restoran Sambal Hijau.

He also reunited with Malaysian celebrity chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, better known as Chef Wan, whom he explored Ipoh with last year during the filming of the reality show Celebrity Chef: East vs West.

Rocco joined Chef Wan at his home for a dinner party on Saturday where he whipped up his grandmother’s pasta puttanesca dish, a nod to his Italian heritage.