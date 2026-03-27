MARCH 27 — I left the mamak shop just before half-time last Sunday. The match didn’t appear disastrous yet; Spurs looked the more dangerous side, Forest could barely get one shot on goal in the first 40 minutes.

As I was walking home, I messaged my cousin and said this match could go either way but I was optimistic.

By the time I opened my front door, Forest had scored the first of three unanswered goals. As Hudson said in Aliens, “Game over man, game over!”

Last Sunday was the 15th loss in the Premier League for Tottenham this season. That’s two losses more than they suffered at this stage last year, where they achieved 17th position (yet somehow won the Europa League).

There is a very very real possibility that the Lily Whites may be relegated this year, not least given how they managed to let in three goals that day to a team that has changed managers four times this season!

The home fans certainly thought so, flooding the Tottenham Hotspur stadium before the game, embodying the 12th Man more than ever before.

Only to see their team crash 0-3 at home to a team positioned 16th in the league.

Tottenham Hotspur fans look dejected in the stands during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on March 22, 2026. — Reuters pic

Now Spurs sit one sickening point above the drop zone. Ten home defeats this season. Six losses in seven league games. The great stadium, built on dreams of glory under Mauricio Pochettino and Daniel Levy’s restless ambition, has become a house of mourning.

Last year when Ange Postecoglou was overseeing defeat after defeat in the league, there was nevertheless a sliver of hope in that Spurs’ progress in the Europa League continued (albeit semi-miraculously).

Without fully believing it, the fans sort of told themselves that, okay, since we can’t get any more honours from the league, why not throw everything at winning a European trophy?

The rest, as they say, is history as Postecoglou brought Tottenham their first trophy in 17 years and also the club’s first European one since 1984.

Like some shocking Game of Thrones twist, Ange was fired barely two weeks after that glorious night in Bilbao, Thomas Frank took over and was asked to leave after eight months and here we are.

There is now no quasi-consolation over Tottenham’s terrible league form today as there was last season as barely two weeks ago the club was knocked out of Europe, losing to Athletico Madrid 7-5 on aggregate.

So what happens now?

There are seven games to go and nobody can say with certainty that Tottenham won’t leave the Premier League by the end of May.

Nobody knows what the central problem is, although there are many theories. Season-missing injuries to key players like James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski and a hundred others.

Lower wages which fail to attract better players. Poor managerial tactics. Non-committal management which appears more concerned with stadium revenue than team performance. And others.

As someone who’s supported the club since 2004 when Martin Jol took over — and the likes of Dimitar Berbatov and Robbie Keane rocked the football world — I can only say I hope this nightmare ends fast.

For the love of God, get in some manager who’s fought tooth and nail in relegation battles and save this club from sinking.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.