In Kuala Perlis

NOVEMBER 11 — Perlis is not the epicentre of Malaysia’s growth. Its population would readily admit.

With RM23,598 GDP per capita, compared to Kuala Lumpur’s RM121,100, it’s about a fifth of the capital’s productivity. Remove UiTM Arau, University Malaysia Perlis and Politeknik Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin, then income figures dip substantially for its 260,000 people.

Put it plain, it counts on federal funding — Klang Valley, Penang and Sarawak in the ascendant — to keep itself afloat. Federal support keeps its heart beating.

Why dissect Perlis?

Because Shahidan Kassim, who has served that state for 35 years in the capacity of MP or mentri besar for 13 years, is the federal territory minister.

Though total number of Perlis voters cannot fill even two of Kuala Lumpur’s 11 parliamentary seats, he -- the Arau MP -- lords over the lives of city residents.

He just banned the sale of alcohol in zones — adjacent to police stations, places of worship, schools and hospitals — and limited selling hours and display spaces at stores.

Zoning does exist in developed countries, and programmes to educate people on the harms of alcohol abuse are funded. So are 24-hour liquor stores demanding ID and bars keeping an eye on patrons to remove the intoxicated.

Few, abroad or here, advocate unfettered access to alcohol.

Interests are balanced, for public interest and also the interest of imbibers. To be fair and not to target any one group since Constitutional protections must exist for all, or they do not for any.

Here, in the aftermath of a pandemic where residents try to restore normalcy, the ban strikes a blow that is vindictive and most certainly vile, in that it hides behind populism.

The moral vanguards

This is only yet another spinoff of an unending saga.

Since the formation of the hybrid government of Umno, severed Bersatu and amnesiac PAS in 2020, regardless of prime minister change, there has been the upping of the religious ante. “My devotion, better than yours!”

The amazingly short-sighted strategy to mistake the whole Malay demographic to be Borg — without individuality — and therefore bound to react in manner A to provocation B, all the time. Therefore, general election win guaranteed regardless of other Malaysians is the premise.

If that lacks clever, the response has been earth-shatteringly dumb.

As seen by Amanah seeking to outflank PAS by accusing it of inaction in the Timah whiskey fiasco, and the latest fearmongering by Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim over the number of Malays gambling online.

Pakatan overall leadership’s naivete can be summarised in one lengthy circular sentence. It is okay to compete with the Umno-PAS-Bersatu triumvirate on religion even at the expense of the rest of the country because the rest of the country understands this is necessary in the Malay heartland.

This imaginary wink by the Balakong Chinese or Segamat Indian to Anwar & Co which translates to, “I know you don’t really mean all of that, you are forced to because of the situation. I get you bro, so I got you, solid. Go ahead, tell them how much of a monster me and my lifestyle is.”

Which means, both leaderships on either side of the aisle are thoroughly distracted by false issues. To protect the moral souls of our Muslims. Whether they like it or not.

No wonder Sarawak’s GPS with a state election countdown ongoing, was quick to get its cities to disassociate from the liquor ban which did not apply to them. The subtext, while the state is Muslim led: it is not bigoted like the peninsular politicians.

So toxic the moral space in Semenanjung that the two KL Muslim MPs, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (Setiawangsa) and Fahmi Fadzil (Lembah Pantai) were conspicuous absences from the protest letter by the other KL Pakatan MPs.

That’s what it has come to.

A dark city

Do we remember saying “we live in a city which never sleeps”?

From the din of Jalan Alor, the dim sum along Jalan Ipoh and to the speakeasies around the city, the lights never go out, they say.

It’s dark now, driving around the city at two in the morning.

Alas, KL has inched into Perlis territory.

After many weeks into phase four, the final phase, the phase of normality, nightlife is not quite there. Akin to lying in a puddle with a plastic bag over its head with hands tied and asked to bite its way to oxygen.

The sphere of alcohol, partying, dancing and gender interaction, is being curtailed a little bit more tightly and far longer using the pandemic as an excuse.

I guess house music deejays starve differently from kenduri caterers. For the resumption of normal life differs according to the perceived moral properties of those activities rather than the basic need to stamp out the virus.

Even the liberal voices in the administration lower their voices in this matter. They fear the mob their colleagues lead.

The new ban of liquor sale only dims the light of freedom a yard more. Along with the tamed nightlife and moral squabbles out in public.

But for fans of mirth, the dark comedy is sharp and it’s getting harder to get a drink to endure the torment.

It’s funny, in a bad way.

