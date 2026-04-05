His Royal Highness, The Sultan of Selangor, with the Executive Directors of Valiram.

Swiss Watch has been given the Royal Warrant plaque by His Royal Highness, The Sultan of Selangor.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 April 2026 - Swiss Watch, Malaysia's premier luxury timepiece and jewellery curator, has been appointed as the Purveyor of Fine Watches and Jewellery to His Royal Highness, the Sultan of Selangor. This prestigious seal of approval from the Royal family marks a truly historic milestone for Swiss Watch.Proudly Malaysian, Swiss Watch has grown to become a cornerstone of the luxury watch and jewellery community in the region, collaborating closely with the world’s most esteemed maisons. This Royal Warrant is a testament to this journey, reflecting Swiss Watch’s unwavering dedication, its shared pursuit of excellence, and the sincere commitment of its network of Watch Experts.“Our team has been instrumental in shaping Swiss Watch into a leading watch retailer in the region - we would not have come this far without their continuous contributions. This recognition is a momentous milestone in our ongoing journey in Celebrating Fine Watchmaking, and Swiss Watch is more committed than ever to continue creating exceptional experiences that celebrate the legacy of fine watchmaking,” said Ashvin Valiram, Executive Director of Valiram.The recognition validates Swiss Watch's position as a leader in luxury watch and jewellery retail, operating 10 Swiss Watch boutiques and more than 30 specialist boutiques across Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and Thailand. Each boutique serves as a curated destination where discerning collectors can discover the world's most renowned watch and jewellery maisons.Established in 2001 by leading luxury and lifestyle retail specialist Valiram, Swiss Watch has built a distinguished heritage rooted in local excellence while maintaining global standards of luxury. The company's journey began with its first boutique at Penang International Airport, featuring an extensive selection of 16 watch brands at that time, earning the company a spot as one of the most prestigious watch emporiums.This recognition reinforces Swiss Watch's philosophy of discretion, expertise, and service excellence — values that remain central to its identity as it continues to honour the art of horology for future generations.Hashtag: #SwissWatch

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About Swiss Watch

Swiss Watch began as a multi-brand emporium of luxury watches established by luxury and lifestyle retail specialist Valiram. The business has grown remarkably since its inception in 2001 and today comprises ten Swiss Watch boutiques, and more than 30 specialist watch and jewellery boutiques representing the world’s best-loved brands and a sizable portfolio of almost 40 brands across Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and Thailand. Swiss Watch has become synonymous with horology destinations that cater for watch enthusiasts and collectors as much as it does for the first-time watch buyer, offering a compelling shopper experience through elegantly appointed boutiques enriched by exceptional service. Discover more at swisswatchglobal.com.

