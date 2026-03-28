Shopee 4.4 Super VIP Sale

VIP Exclusive 50% Off Lagi Murah Deals from Montigo, Laneige, and Huawei



from RM14 Knockout Deals from Gintell, TCL, and Poh Kong, available to Shopee VIP members from 3 April, 12AM, ahead of the public release at 8PM



Travel: Up to 9% off hotel stays and 4% off flights on Trip.com, with no minimum spend



Up to 9% off hotel stays and 4% off flights on Trip.com, with no minimum spend Entertainment: Free 14-day iQIYI VIP trial, 30% off iQIYI 1-Year VIP, and a free 3-month VIU subscription



Free 14-day iQIYI VIP trial, 30% off iQIYI 1-Year VIP, and a free 3-month VIU subscription Fitness: Free 1-month ClassPass trial for new users plus 5 bonus credits, and 15 bonus credits for existing users with any plan upgrade



Free 1-month ClassPass trial for new users plus 5 bonus credits, and 15 bonus credits for existing users with any plan upgrade Productivity: Free 3-month access to ChatGPT Go (worth RM116)



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2026 - Shopee is launching its first-everfrom, expanding how it rewards loyal shoppers with, alongsideacross lifestyle and productivity., shared, "Shoppers today are looking beyond one-off discounts for more consistent benefits in how they shop day to day. We're seeing this with Shopee VIP members, who shop more frequently and rely on perks like Daily Free Shipping No Minimum Spend, early access to deals, and vouchers. With the Shopee 4.4 Super VIP Sale, we're enhancing these core benefits, while introducing additional partner deals that support how our users live, work, and unwind."Saving on delivery is just as important as saving on the product itself. This Shopee 4.4 Super VIP Sale, Shopee VIP members will enjoy, allowing them to check out anytime, whether it's a single item or smaller purchases, without needing to bundle orders or worry about delivery costs. These vouchers can also be stacked with platform vouchers for greater savings.For many shoppers, the biggest challenge isn't finding deals, but getting in early enough to secure them. With Shopee VIP, members get, giving them a clear advantage when it comes to limited offers.Highlights include:Beyond early access deals, Shopee VIP members can enjoy ongoing savings throughout the campaign with, includingandonbenefits remain popular among Shopee VIP members, alongside growing demand for productivity tools that support everyday tasks.From planning a getaway to streaming favourite shows, staying active, or even getting help with everyday tasks, Shopee VIP members can unlock perks that fit into how they live and work. Members can access exclusive deals with partners such asThisbrings together, and, giving members more ways to benefit across every purchase.Start with Shopee VIP's, then continue at just. Find out more at: https://shopee.com.my/m/Shopee-VIP Hashtag: #Shopee

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About Shopee

Shopee is a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.

