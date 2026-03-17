Public Relations Contact Investor Relations Contact Samantha Dowd

Prosek Partners for Gorilla Technology

[email protected] Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc. for Gorilla Technology

1-407-644-4256

[email protected]

[email protected]

London, United Kingdom - Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026 - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres, today announced that it has signed binding agreements with Yotta Data Services Private Limited ("Yotta") to deploy GPU infrastructure in India of approximately 640 high-performance NVIDIA HGX B200 servers with more than 5,000 GPUs for AI workloads.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Based on the executed agreements and current commercial assumptions, Gorilla expects this deployment to contribute more than $500 million in revenue for the Company over the next five years.The agreements establish Gorilla as a key infrastructure partner to Yotta, supporting high-performance AI compute deployments across India. Gorilla will provide GPU infrastructure, under a long-duration commercial model, while Yotta will implement and operate the GPUs in accordance with NVIDIA Reference Architecture (RA) at its Uptime Tier IV NM1 Data Centre in Navi Mumbai and deliver AI compute services including hyperscale GPU clusters, bare-metal GPUs, virtual machines, AI lab workstations, serverless GPUs and AI model end-points to enterprises and government customers.Yotta is one of India's most visible digital infrastructure platforms and is well positioned as a leading provider of hyperscale data centres, sovereign cloud and AI compute. Yotta operates two significant hyperscale campuses: a Greater Noida facility currently scalable to 250 MW and a Navi Mumbai campus with a roadmap scaling up to 2 GW. Beyond pure capacity, Yotta also provides a vertically integrated platform that spans the entire technology stack from specialized data centre engineering and green energy sourcing to managed services, cloud, and high-performance GPU compute.Yotta has also been empanelled under the IndiaAI Mission and NVIDIA has described it as India's first Reference Platform NVIDIA Cloud Partnerand among only six globally in that category. Yotta has established a long-term platform capable of scaling beyond one million GPUs within the next three to five years as India's AI ecosystem accelerates.With India scaling AI at national speed, the market is expected to reach US$17 billion by 2027, with 25% to 35% annual growth, backed by more than US$1.1 billion of IndiaAI Mission funding, the deployment of 38,000 GPUs and a government view that AI could contribute US$1.7 trillion to India's economy by 2035. For Gorilla, this is an opportunity be part of India's sovereign AI buildout through Yotta, which has publicly committed 9,216 advanced GPUs to that national effort.: "This is a defining step for Gorilla. India is one of the world's most important AI growth markets, where sovereign ambition, hyperscale compute demand and real infrastructure deployment are accelerating together. By signing up with Yotta, we are placing Gorilla directly into India's AI infrastructure buildout with a partner that brings scale, credibility and execution. This deployment alone is expected to contribute more than $500 million over five years, and we are working with Yotta to identify additional projects where we can collaborate."To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:: "India's AI ambition will be built on access to serious compute, serious infrastructure and partners that can execute at scale. Yotta has built its Shakti Cloud platform to serve that need through sovereign AI infrastructure designed for India's next wave of enterprise, public sector and national AI demand, as well as serving global GPU compute demand from India. We believe Gorilla brings strong complementary capability in GPU infrastructure and commercial execution, and we see this collaboration as an important step in scaling AI capacity in India. In Gorilla, we see a long-term infrastructure partner, who shall help us realise the vision of enabling large scale GPU deployment in India over next three years to meet the AI needs of India, APAC, Middle East as well as Global South.""This is a major milestone that validates both our infrastructure model and our ability to execute at scale with serious counterparties. We are now embedding Gorilla into a live, sovereign AI infrastructure buildout with a partner that has real operating depth, real technical capability and real market reach. From an infrastructure standpoint, this gives us a meaningful platform to deploy, manage and expand high-performance AI capacity in one of the most important growth markets in the world."Gorilla and Yotta are also exploring a broader deployment pathway that could extend well beyond this project, including the potential deployment of more than 5,000 additional servers, over the next year or so. This collaboration is intended to support growing AI infrastructure demand in India and may also create opportunities for wider strategic cooperation, including potential data centre development initiatives in Thailand.Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.comYotta Data Services is a sovereign cloud infrastructure and platform services provider, offering cloud, AI cloud, data center hosting, connectivity, media tech and cybersecurity services; managed applications; and a wide range of managed IT services. Yotta operates its cloud regions at its hyperscale data center parks in Panvel (Navi Mumbai) and Greater Noida (Delhi NCR). Yotta's homegrown, open-source-based, feature-rich Sovereign hyperscale cloud, Yntraa, is MeitY empanelled (VCC and GCC) and is also deployed in large government-owned CSPs on a white labelled / PPP model. In addition, Yotta has launched Shakti Cloud, a cutting-edge platform that leverages advanced AI capabilities, providing enterprises with a comprehensive suite of AI services, including AI labs, AI workspaces, Shakti Studio - AI Inference platform and access to NVIDIA's NIM services, alongside Kubernetes clusters with GPU resources. Yotta is the only NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) across the APAC region to be part of the NVIDIA Exemplar cloud initiative and is one of only six Reference Architecture Platform NCPs across the world.Yotta has won numerous accolades and certifications, including RBI's cybersecurity framework and localization framework, ISO 27017 for the protection of personal information in public cloud, ISO 27701 for Privacy Information Management (PIMS), PCI-DSS, SOC2-Type 2, and SOC3.For more information, visit www.yotta.com This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our agreements with Yotta, including the expected timing and amount of revenues that may be generated thereunder, the timing of deployment of the servers, and the potential for additional collaboration between Yotta and Gorilla, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2025 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.Nikhil PradhanYotta Data Services+91 97421 17306Source: https://yotta.com/press-releases/yotta-to-deploy-20000-nvidia-blackwell-ultra-gpus/

Source: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/case-studies/yotta-built-india-sovereign-ai-infrastructure-shakti-cloud/

Source: https://indiaai.gov.in/news/nasscom-bcg-report-says-india-s-ai-market-is-expected-to-touch-17-billion-usd-by-2027

Source: https://www.ibef.org/news/ai-could-add-us-1-7-trillion-to-india-s-economy-by-2035-as-the-government-scales-up-its-push

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.