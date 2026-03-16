The exclusive event at The Cinema at Selfridges London presented Thailand’s Healing is the New Luxury communication concept through a film premiere featuring Henry Moodie and immersive wellness and cultural experiences.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 March 2026 - The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) premiered theglobal campaign at The Cinema at Selfridges, presenting Thailand's tourism direction under the conceptThe event featured the campaign film starring British singer‑songwriter, alongside cultural showcases, tourism updates and wellness experiences reflecting Thailand's approach to meaningful travel.said: "Healing Journey Thailand reflects Thailand's tourism development, where travel is defined by quality and balance. Guided by the concept Healing is the New Luxury, the campaign highlights Thailand's wellness traditions, living culture and contemporary lifestyle experiences, allowing travellers to reconnect with themselves and the country."The London showcase, led bywelcomed media, influencers and guests from the. Before the cinema programme, guests experienced Thai creativity through cultural workshops and Thai culinary offerings.The programme opened with the Healing is the New Luxury campaign film, followed by tourism updates outlining Thailand's direction toward sustainable tourism. The centrepiece was the premiere of Henry's Hero VDO, documenting Henry Moodie's journey through Trang and Krabi.Appearing in a bespoke outfit by Thai luxury fashion brandspecially designed for the occasion, Moodie introduced audiences to Thailand through moments of reflection and cultural immersion. The film captures encounters with community traditions and local crafts, alongside the tranquil island landscapes of Ko Muk and Ko Kradan, presenting Thailand as a destination where travellers can reconnect with nature, culture, and themselves.The screening was followed by a conversation between Henry Moodie and TAT executives, where he reflected on his journey across southern Thailand and noted that the message Healing is the New Luxury resonated with his travel experience.The event concluded with a sound healing session. Before the London premiere, TAT introduced the Healing Journey Thailand campaign through AXN Asia clips featuring Henry Moodie. The global campaign continues through creator‑led journeys across Thailand, with storytellers capturing experiences and highlighting festivals such as Songkran, Loi Krathong–Yi Peng, Vijit Chao Phraya, the Phuket Vegetarian Festival and Tomorrowland 2026.Hashtag: #TourismAuthorityofThailand #TAT

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