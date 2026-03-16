From left to right: Lim Yee Sher, Ally Grueter, Quoc Huy To, Anthony Laver, Dominic Tan, Sophia Lam. Jessie Tan

Mr. Quoc Huy To– Director of Finance Asia (Singapore & Vietnam offices)

Ms. Lim Yee Sher– Marketing & Partner Services Manager APAC (Singapore office)

Ms. Ally Grueter– Senior Sales Manager, Charters & Partnerships APAC (based in Zug, Switzerland)

Ms. Sophia Lam – Luxury Cruises Sales Manager, APAC (E-mail: [email protected] )

) Ms. Jessie Tan – Luxury Cruises Sales Manager, APAC (E-mail: [email protected] )

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 March 2026 - Scenic Group today announced the expansion of the dedicated Asia Pacific (APAC) team based in Singapore, operating asThis significant commitment reinforces the company's continued global expansion strategy and long-term commitment to growth across the APAC region.The Singapore office represents an important part of Scenic Group's strategy, to capitalize on the increasing demand from high-net-worth individuals and the rapidly growing luxury cruising segments across the key Asia Pacific markets. This will build on the strong foundations form its established businesses in Australia, New Zealand, United States, United Kingdom, Canada and EMEA.The APAC team is led by(based in Sydney, Australia), alongside the founding members:E-mail: [email protected]

E-mail: [email protected]

E-mail: [email protected] Further strengthening the team,(E-mail: [email protected] ) joins Scenic Group, coming from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. He brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across APAC travel markets, including senior roles within travel agencies and travel technology sectors. Also joining the team are:Sophia and Jessie are very experienced sales and marketing professionals, bringing strong corporate and MICE expertise, with previous roles at Royal Caribbean Group and luxury travel organizations, including Resorts World Sentosa and Chan Brothers Travel.Anthony Laver, General Manager, Sales & Marketing, APAC said, "To support the strong demand for Luxury Scenic & Emerald, Ocean and River Cruises, together with the significant growth in joint programs with our valued travel partners, Scenic Group has expanded the Asia Pacific regional team. We are delighted to have created such a highly experienced and professional team of travel experts. They will continue to build our Charters, Groups, MICE and F.I.T business opportunities with Travel Partners and their Clients, in all the key markets across the region."Collectively, the team brings more than 60 years of combined industry expertise across luxury travel, including cruise, land journeys and travel partnership development. With a rapidly expanding fleet of luxury ocean yachts and award-winning river cruise ships, plus curated land journeys and extensions, Scenic Group continues to invest in dedicated marketing resources, cruise ship capacity and joint partnerships - demonstrating its commitment to delivering high quality business services and guest experiences.Hashtag: #sceniccruises #emeraldcuises

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About Scenic Group

Scenic Group is an Australin founded company, celebrating 40 Years of Innovation in 2026. It has redefined luxury travel, creating the new benchmark, intimate yacht experiences, and meticulously curated land journeys. It has received global acclaim for its award-winning luxury Ocean & River cruises, with a portfolio of strong global brands – Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Cruises & Tours.



Scenic Group delivers transformative experiences that provide unparalleled access to the world's most breathtaking destinations across all seven continents and over 100 countries. As Scenic Group celebrates 40 years of pioneering luxury travel, this new chapter underscores its enduring commitment to innovation and craftsmanship. The company's four decades of expertise ensures that every journey – whether on river, ocean, or land – brings moments of wonder and creates memories that last a lifetime.



Emerald Cruises & Tours continues to expand its fleet of innovative ships on Europe and Asia's rivers and coastlines of the Mediterranean, Caribbean and beyond. Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara will be joined by Emerald Kaia in 2026, further enhancing luxury yacht cruising with itineraries across the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Caribbean and Central America, Seychelles and Indian Ocean.



From 2028, Scenic Group will further enrich its ultraluxury portfolio with the launch of Scenic Ikon, the new Scenic Discovery Yacht designed to take guests deeper into remarkable regions including the Mediterranean and Antarctica, with state-of-the-art technology, immersive exploration, and the hallmark Scenic all-inclusive ultra-luxury experience.



Additionally, Emerald Astra, debuting in 2026 as the 10th Emerald Star-Ship in the river fleet, will elevate Emerald's renowned river cruising experience. Looking ahead to 2027, the 11th Emerald Star-Ship, Emerald Lumi, will mark the brand's first sailing on the Seine River, offering roundtrip cruises from Paris. The fleet will further grow with Emerald Raiya (2027) and Emerald Xara (2028), offering new boutique superyacht itineraries in warm-water destinations.

