MoU signing ceremony between MyRepublic and Singapore Polytechnic.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 March 2026 - MyRepublic and Singapore Polytechnic (SP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a strategic collaboration to drive applied AI innovation through the co-development of AI training programs leveraging MyRepublic’s AI automation sandbox environment.Powered by MyRepublic’s AI Automation Box, the sandbox offers secure, on-premise AI infrastructure designed for experimentation, prototyping and deploying intelligent automation solutions. Faculty and students will gain hands-on experience developing AI workflows, deploying Large Language Model (LLM) applications and building real-world automation solutions aligned with industry challenges.The partnership extends beyond infrastructure to include co-development of AI training programmes, consultancy engagements, collaborative solution design, and industry attachment opportunities. By integrating applied learning with commercial deployment expertise, both organisations aim to drive innovation that results in measurable industry impact.“Applied AI innovation happens when infrastructure, talent and real-world problems converge,” said Lawrence Chan, Chief AI Officer, MyRepublic. “Through this collaboration, we are providing industry-grade AI automation capabilities that empower educators and students to move beyond experimentation into deployment.”“At Singapore Polytechnic, we believe that successful technology adoption starts with people. Tools matter, but real impact comes when teams have the skills, confidence, and hands‑on experience to apply AI meaningfully,” said Georgina Phua, Deputy Principal (Development), Singapore Polytechnic. “Through this partnership, SP and MyRepublic will work together on training and consultancy initiatives to support enterprises in exploring and building agentic workflows.”Together, MyRepublic and SP aim to accelerate AI adoption, strengthen industry-academia collaboration and position Singapore at the forefront of applied AI capability development.Hashtag: #MyRepublic #SingaporePolytechnic #Technology

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MyRepublic Broadband Pte Ltd

MyRepublic is an award-winning telecom operator whose values lie in the future of connectivity, the next opportunity to disrupt, and innovations that will make a real difference. The provider's priority is to redefine broadband and mobile connectivity in the markets it operates and empower customers to understand what a true modern connectivity experience can be.

Singapore Polytechnic

Singapore Polytechnic (SP), established in 1954, is a leading educational institution committed to shaping future-ready talent and driving innovation. With a staff strength of 1,400 and over 12,800 students across 30 full-time diploma courses and four common entry programmes, SP is known for its strong industry focus, mastery in teaching, and emphasis on lifelong learning.



SP champions innovation across key areas, such as pedagogy, digitalisation, sustainability, and industry engagement. Beyond education, SP plays a catalytic role in advancing business transformation. Through its 12 consultancy and technology innovation centres, SP offers tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of industry. Its SP Company and Workforce Transformation (SP CWT) framework guides enterprises in navigating technological shifts and building future-ready capabilities.



Visit www.sp.edu.sg to learn more.





