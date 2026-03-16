LazadaForGood championed local Ramadan bazaar vendors and redistributed purchased meals to the community ahead of iftar, turning support into tangible real-world impact this Ramadan

With Yang Berhormat Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Malaysian Host Wanted winner Daniel Cheang as well as popular social media personalities The Pretty Mamas, Lazada brought trust and authenticity to life through a community driven initiative powered by familiar, credible voices and meaningful action.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 March 2026 - This Ramadan,turned its values into action by bringing trust, authenticity and community care beyond screens and into the streets. Through its, Lazada supported local bazaar vendors atwhile creating meaningful moments of giving for the community ahead of iftar. By championing the people and traditions that make Ramadan in Malaysia so special, Lazada aimed to show that trust is not only something built online, but earned through real support, grounded engagement and a genuine commitment to uplifting local communities.At the heart of every Ramadan bazaar is more than just food. Behind every stall is a local entrepreneur working long hours in the spirit of the season, balancing livelihood, resilience and devotion. Recognising this, LazadaForGood set out to honour the people who help shape the sights, flavours and spirit of Ramadan each year, while turning that support into something that could be shared more widely with the community.LazadaForGood’s Ramadan initiative unfolded as a journey of giving that connected local vendors to the wider community in a deeply human way. On 3 March 2026, Malaysian content creator and hostjoined the Lazada team at Bazaar Ramadan Bangsar, where meals purchased from the local vendors were later distributed at Masjid Saidina Abu Bakar As Siddiq to members of the public who were gathering to break fast together.That spirit carried forward on 8 March 2026 at Bazaar Ramadan Seri Sentosa, where popular social media personalities, joined LazadaForGood alongsideSurrounded by the sights, sounds and warmth of the Ramadan bazaar, the group spent time with vendors and witnessed firsthand the dedication behind every stall and every meal prepared during the fasting month.Meals purchased during the visit were then brought to Masjid Saidina Abu Bakar As Siddiq and Masjid Al-Imam At-Tirmizi, where they were distributed to members of the public after Asar prayers and during iftar. From Bangsar to Taman Seri Sentosa, and from the bazaar to the people it serves, the initiative became more than a gesture, it became a living expression of what Ramadan is meant to embody, compassion, generosity and community.who was also present, described initiatives like this as a meaningful effort that help communities deepen their appreciation of compassion, solidarity and shared responsibility, especially during Ramadan. According to him, programmes of this nature are significant as they bring together different segments of society, from local entrepreneurs working hard to sustain their livelihoods to communities who benefit from acts of giving. Such efforts not only support the local economy but also strengthen the social bonds within the community.That sense of connection, between livelihood and giving, community and responsibility, is also at the heart of how Lazada Malaysia views its role during Ramadan., said, “For us at Lazada, trust is not merely a promise, but a responsibility that must be demonstrated consistently. Through initiatives such as LazadaForGood, we aim to show that our role extends beyond the digital space. We are committed to supporting local businesses while also looking after the wellbeing of the communities that form the heartbeat of our platform. We believe that when actions are taken with responsibility and consistency, the relationships we build with consumers become more meaningful and enduring.”The initiative reflects Lazada’s broader commitment to empowering local businesses while creating impact that is both inclusive and meaningful. By connecting on-ground community engagement with its wider digital ecosystem, Lazada continues to show how trust can move beyond transactions and become something people can see, feel and experience in real life. Through LazadaForGood, that commitment comes to life in a way that feels especially relevant during Ramadan, a season rooted in generosity, compassion and community.For more information on Lazada Malaysia’s initiatives and upcoming campaigns, please visit Lazada Malaysia on its official Facebook Instagram and Tiktok .Hashtag: #LazadaMalaysia #LazadaForGood

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About Lazada Group

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia's pioneer eCommerce platform. For the last 14 years, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million actively-selling sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payments channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become the largest in the region.



Launched on the Lazada platform in 2018, LazMall is Southeast Asia's biggest virtual mall connecting shoppers to over 32,000 leading international and local brands. It sets a new standard in retail, offering consumers the assurance of 100% product authenticity, guaranteed fast delivery and a 30-days return policy. LazMall is the preferred platform for brands and sellers to directly engage and create a customised experience for their customers.

