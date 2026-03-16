The Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR Government Mr. CHAN Kwok-ki (middle), Deputy Director of LOCPG Mr. LUO Yonggang (third right), Secretary for Education of the HKSAR Government Dr. Christine CHOI Yuk-lin (third left) and members of the HKUST leadership team, including Pro-Chancellor Dr. John CHAN Cho-Chak (first right), Council Chairman Prof. Harry SHUM (second right), Court Chairman Dr. the Honorable Andrew LIAO Cheung-Sing (first left), and President Prof. Nancy IP (second left) inaugurate a series of commemorative initiatives for the HKUST 35th anniversary.

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HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 March 2026 - The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) today officially launched its 35th Anniversary celebrations with a vibrant ceremony, bringing together distinguished government officials, industry leaders, and members of the university community to reflect on an extraordinary journey of excellence.Themed "Where Miracles Happen," the milestone event honors the pioneering spirit that has propelled generations of HKUST members to achieve remarkable feats. Officiating at the ceremony were; and. They were joined by, andto inaugurate a year of commemorative activities.In her welcome address, President Ip, who joined HKUST in 1993, offered a personal reflection on the University's remarkable ascent. She witnessed its evolution into a world-class institution; a success built on academic excellence and a vibrant innovation ecosystem created from the ground up. She credited this profound transformation to the extraordinary foresight of the University's"From its very inception, HKUST was built on a bold and unprecedented vision: to become Hong Kong's first research-intensive university," President Ip shared. "Long before the Greater Bay Area concept existed, our founders, led by Prof. Woo, understood that Hong Kong's future was inextricably linked with the region. This visionary courage saw them forge vital connections with the Chinese Mainland, laying the groundwork for what would become HKUST (Guangzhou) in 2022. Their courage, dedication, and tenacity built the unshakeable foundation on which we stand today."President Ip emphasized that the University's success is measured not by rankings alone, but by its tangible impact on society. This founding DNA—to anticipate and meet societal needs with excellence—is now driving HKUST's most ambitious chapter yet: the establishment of a new School of Medicine. "This is a transformative milestone, fulfilling a dream pursued for over three decades," she stated. "We are deeply grateful to the HKSAR Government for its trust and partnership. Together, we will build a technologically advanced, humanistic medical school that ushers in a new era for healthcare in Hong Kong. Let us honor those who walked before us by carrying their courageous legacy into a new era of excellence."Mr. Chan Kwok-Ki commended HKUST's profound impact on Hong Kong's development. "Over the past 35 years, HKUST has evolved from a bold new institution into a globally respected university, driven by visionary leadership, dedicated faculty, a continuing flow of talented students, and an enduring spirit of innovation. Its strong international rankings, vibrant start-up ecosystem, and diverse global student body demonstrate how research and education can deliver tangible societal impact," he stated. "As Hong Kong advances its role as an international education hub, HKUST stands as a shining example of how universities can nurture global talent while supporting national development priorities. With strengths spanning artificial intelligence, science, and its planned School of Medicine, HKUST is exceptionally well-positioned to shape the future of innovation and talent development."Prof. Harry Shum reflected on the University's unique position. "Thirty-five years is a fascinating milestone. In human terms, it is the age of maturity, the point where youthful energy meets seasoned wisdom. And I see the same spirit alive in this institution. We still possess the curiosity and drive of our early years. But now we have the strength, the reputation, and the alumni network that only decades can build. The world is changing faster than ever before. If we are to serve the next generation as well as we have served the past, we must lead, we must innovate, and we must redefine what education can be. In this regard, HKUST is ready to open a new chapter."The HKSAR Government has appointed HKUST with the trust to build the third medical school in Hong Kong. We envision the University's medical school that will bridge traditional medical curriculum with the latest technology and AI breakthroughs, will gradually revolutionize the entire medical spectrum—from diagnosis to treatment to recovery, prevention and personalized medicine. I am confident that this future-oriented medical school, which will admit its first cohort in 2028, will play an important role in educating and training a new generation of scientists and clinicians in the next 35 years and beyond."Reflecting the theme "Where Miracles Happen," the ceremony showcased HKUST's leadership in technology in a truly spectacular fashion. In a breathtaking fusion of tradition and innovation, the university's Guangzhou campus team presented a robotic lion dance. This remarkable creation brought the classic folk art to life through advanced robotics, embodying the spirit of cultural heritage reimagined through cutting-edge engineering.For the grand officiating ceremony, HKUST turned into an unexpected source of inspiration: humanity's best friends. But there were no ordinary dogs. A team of robotic dogs—developed by Direct Drive Technology (an HKUST-nurtured startup), the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Cheng Kar-Shun Robotics Institute—took center stage. Engineered to navigate complex, uneven terrain and perform dangerous industrial inspections, these four-legged helpers were given a far more meaningful mission for the day: carrying the ceremonial "Miracle Balls" to the officiating guests. As robotic dogs trotted majestically onto stage bearing their precious cargo, they symbolized the University's commitment to channeling cutting-edge research into real-world applications—and its penchant for making miracles happen.The ceremony reached its pinnacle with a dramatic display of innovation. In a symbolic gesture of bridging past and future, a drone—generously donated by distinguished alumnus—soared into the venue carrying the commemorative "35th Symbol Key." As the drone gracefully descended to deliver the key to the officiating party on stage, it signaled the formal inauguration of the anniversary celebrations.HKUST expressed its deep gratitude to Mr. Wang for his generous donation of two of the latest drone solutions to the university. These state-of-the-art drones will serve as an inspiration for faculty and students to explore and address new challenges in the rapidly evolving low-altitude economy.The campus itself has been transformed with a "Circle of Time" visual theme, inspired by the iconic Sundial sculpture—a symbol of the University's enduring legacy and its continuous measurement of progress in education, research, and knowledge transfer.Since its founding in 1991, HKUST has risen to rank among the world's top 50 universities. This commitment to excellence is underscored by the deep trust the nation has placed in the University. Following the reorganization of two existing State Key Laboratories, HKUST has secured approval from the Ministry of Science and Technology to establish a new one, further strengthening its role in advancing cutting-edge research critical to national development.In a major national space endeavor, HKUST is developing a multi-functional robot for the historic Chang'E-8 lunar mission, designed to operate on the lunar surface and contribute to China's advancing space exploration capabilities. The University is also leading the development of a high-precision, point-source greenhouse gas detection instrument. This groundbreaking project is set to make history as it will become HKSAR's first payload to China's Tiangong Space Station aboard the Tianzhou cargo spacecraft for research and application.A full year of celebratory activities is planned, including co-hosting Asia Universities Summit with Times Higher Education, an AI Film Festival, and joint celebrations with HKUST (Guangzhou).Following the symposium held earlier this year, where multiple Nobel laureates and world-leading scholars were invited to engage with HKUST faculty, students and alumni, the University will co-host the THE Asia Universities Summit 2026 with Times Higher Education (THE) this April. The event will draw university presidents and industry leaders from around the world to Hong Kong to explore Asia's leadership role in driving global change. HKUST will also host the China Association of Higher Education's flagship "World University Presidents Forum" for the first time in Hong Kong.HKUST will organize a series of events focused on AI, technology governance and creative culture—including an AI Film Festival—to highlight the University's leadership and societal impact in AI.The University will host joint celebrations across its Clear Water Bay and Guangzhou campuses, including a year-long blood donation drive, a marathon, a "Mixed Reality x AI" art exhibition, and more, to foster closer interaction between faculty and students from the two campuses. HKUST will also organize a grand anniversary gala dinner to celebrate with faculty, students, alumni and community leaders, alongside a digital commemorative booklet that recounts the University's 35 years of outstanding achievements with society.Hashtag: #HKUST

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About The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) ( https://hkust.edu.hk/) is a world-class university known for its innovative education, research excellence, and impactful knowledge transfer. With a holistic and interdisciplinary pedagogy approach, HKUST was ranked 6th in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, 3rd in the Times Higher Education's Young University Rankings 2024, and 19th globally and 1st in Hong Kong in the Times Higher Education's Impact Rankings 2025. Thirteen HKUST subjects were ranked among the world's top 50 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025, with "Data Science and Artificial Intelligence" coming in 17th worldwide and first in Hong Kong. Our graduates are highly competitive, consistently ranking among the world's top 30 most sought-after employees. In terms of research and entrepreneurship, over 80% of our work was rated "internationally excellent" or "world leading" in the Research Assessment Exercise 2020 of the Hong Kong's University Grants Committee. As of January 2026, HKUST members have founded over 1,900 active start-ups, including 10 Unicorns and 21 exits (IPO or M&A).



