HKTDC Smart Lighting Expo and Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) to open in April

Micro Track Light



Exhibitor: Kang Cai International Lighting Co., Limited

Zone: Hall of Aurora

Booth: 1E-A02

Product Description



M7 is a complete 48V micro‑track lighting system designed for diverse architectural applications. With an ultra‑compact 7 mm profile, it delivers minimalist aesthetics and integrates seamlessly into modern spaces. The flexible track supports embedded and surface‑mounted installations and can be bent into curves or custom shapes, enabling creative layouts for complex structures. Each module supports intelligent control, including Casambi and DALI, allowing precise lighting management and scene customization. Available in six refined finishes, M7 combines design versatility, aesthetic integration, and technical flexibility for both residential and commercial environments.



Football Stadium Light



Exhibitor: Shenzhen HuaDian Lighting Co., Ltd.

Zone: Outdoor Lighting

Booth: 1D-A02

Product Description



FL11 is a high-performance integrated sports lighting system designed for modern stadiums. With an all-in-one structure, it delivers 1650W of power while weighing only 18.5 kg, significantly reducing installation load. Its ultra-high central luminous intensity ensures excellent visibility and uniform illumination, fully meeting professional competition and broadcast requirements.



With proven performance in international projects, FL11 is a reliable and efficient solution for high-end sports venues.

