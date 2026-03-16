Panel Discussion on "AI-WLAN Innovative Points on Application and Standardization"

BARCELONA, SPAIN - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 March 2026 - On March 2nd, the 2026 WLAN Global Industry Forum, hosted by the World WLAN Application Alliance (WAA), was held in Barcelona, Spain. Centered on the theme of "AI-WLAN: Envisioning a New Premium Intelligent WLAN Ecosystem," the Forum attracted over a hundred participants from countries and regions worldwide, representing the full industry value chain—including technology experts, network operators, equipment vendors, testing and certification bodies, and research institutes and universities. By bringing together global WLAN resources on one platform, the Forum built a bridge for cross-regional and cross-sector collaboration, accelerating the WLAN industry's global and intelligent upgrading empowered by AI, and underscoring a shared vision for coordinated development across the global ecosystem.Today, the deep integration of AI and WLAN has become an inevitable trend in the global short-range connectivity industry. As the world's first international industry and standards organization dedicated to WLAN application experience, WAA has taken the lead in advancing the vision of building a global hub for AI–WLAN technical exchange and standardization. By convening this industry forum, WAA brought together global consensus and international momentum to address shared challenges in the sector, while jointly exploring new pathways and paradigms for the converged evolution of AI and WLAN.This forum was hosted by Luis Jorge Romero, CSO of the Comentropy Industry and Standards Innovation Service Center. In his opening address, ZHANG Ping, President of WAA, stated that the forum's theme of AI-WLAN: Envisioning a New Premium Intelligent WLAN Ecosystem not only reflects the shared vision of the industry, but also demonstrates a collective commitment to action, work together toward a better digital future. In his welcome address, Gan Bin, Vice President of Huawei, noted that AI is transforming WLAN from "passive response" to "proactive prediction," enabling networks to better meet differentiated, scenario-specific needs across industries. He expressed his hope that industry partners will join forces to help the global WLAN sector play an even greater role in the AI era.International cooperation remained a central thread throughout the Forum and emerged as a key focus for participants. Together with international organizations, operators, and leading equipment vendors, WAA jointly released the "International Cooperation Initiatives on AI-WLAN Standardization," outlining priority areas for collaborative innovation in AI-WLAN technical standards on a global scale. The Initiative lays a solid foundation for reducing standard barriers and advancing coordinated technology development.During the Forum, WAA signed two Memoranda of Understanding—one with WBBA and another with GIIC—further expanding its international cooperation landscape and joining forces to usher the WLAN industry into a new phase of intelligent and global development. The Forum also featured the launch ceremony of the "Establishment of the WLAN Intelligent Sensing Industry Ecosystem Organization & Release of High-Quality 10 Gbps AI Campus Technical and Standard White Paper Ceremony." These milestones will continue to deepen industry collaboration, accelerate technological innovation, and optimize application scenarios—working collectively to deliver a higher-quality and more efficient network service experience for users.In the keynote session, speakers engaged in in-depth discussions aligned with the Forum theme, focusing on core topics such as AI–WLAN technology convergence, standards evolution, scenario-based deployment, and ecosystem co-creation. They shared forward-looking insights and practical achievements, offering ideas and direction to advance coordinated development across the global industry.In his address titled "WLAN in Era of AI," ZHANG Ping, President of the WAA, outlined four core directions for the development of AI-WLAN: wireless intelligence, operational intelligence, AI-WLAN security, and WLAN sensing with embodied intelligence, charting the course for the technological path.Jim Lansford, IEEE Life Fellow, Chair of lEEE 802.11 Wireless Next Generation Standing Committee, stated in his presentation "The Next Generation beyond 802.11bn: the Foundation for AI-Native WLAN" that AI and machine learning can effectively mitigate interference, defend against quantum attacks, optimize physical layer parameters, and drive wireless networks to achieve capabilities for immersive entertainment and high-reliability, low-latency industrial automation, approaching the performance of wired networks.SHI Chao, Deputy General Manager, Home IoT Product Department, China Mobile (Hangzhou) Information Technology Co., Ltd, shared insights in his presentation "From Connectivity to Intelligent Networking: China Mobile's Leadership in the Intelligent Upgrade of AI-WLAN Home Networks." He proposed that AI-WLAN serves as the "brain" and "nervous system" of the digital home, enabling autonomous network intelligence to proactively resolve issues before users even notice, thereby achieving proactive service delivery.XU Fan, Chief Architect of Huawei Optical Access Network Product Line, proposed in his presentation "AI-WLAN Enables Ultimate Home Network Experience" that deterministic low latency (within 20 milliseconds) is a key enabler for cloud-edge collaboration, embodied intelligence, remote robot control, and high-definition live streaming for influencers. AI-WLAN is becoming the core foundation of the digital experience.Bocar Alpha BA, CEO of SAMENA Telecommunications Council, emphasized that building an industrial ecosystem integrating AI and WLAN is of paramount importance. The deep integration of AI and intelligent wireless networks has become a foundational pillar for cross-industry digital transformation. WLAN has evolved from a supportive technology into a strategic infrastructure underpinning economic development. Promoting cross-regional collaborative efforts in WLAN standardization is fundamentally significant for ensuring the sustainable development and digital resilience of the digital economy.Marcos Martínez Vázquez, MaxLinear, Rapporteur ITU-T Q3/15, introduced "AI Technologies in ITU-T Q3/SG15," proposing that AI provides a mechanisms for in-premises communications to achieve cross-layer, cross-device, and system-level optimization that are difficult to accomplish with traditional methods, and that subsequent efforts will be made to strengthen alignment with international organizations such as WAA to avoid duplicate work and create synergies in standards development.Tiago Rodrigues, Wireless Broadband Alliance President and CEO, noted in "AI/ML For Wi-Fi: Enabling Scaleable, Intelligent Wi-Fi Ecosystems" with operational complexity, AI and machine learning are becoming essential to keep networks reliable, secure and efficient at scale. The industry must align on common data, interfaces and governance, so that intelligent Wi-Fi can work across real-world multi-vendor environments and deliver value for all who use it.LIU Guangfeng, General Manager of H3C Spain Office, shared insights in his presentation titled "AI-Driven WLAN for Enterprise: From High Speed to True Intelligence" on how manufacturers translate standards into products and services, achieving issue prediction, adaptive policy management, and zero-trust security through cloud-based models.ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 6 Chair Shin-Gak Kang noted in "ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 6 Standardization toward AI-Enhanced Network Control" that AI can significantly enhance WLAN performance and user experiences without changes to PHY/MAC standards, and that future efforts should accelerate standardization of control and management mechanisms for WLAN environments, while recognizing physical capacity limits and leveraging AI technologies.Ganesh Swaminathan, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless Infrastructure and Networking at Qualcomm Technologies, introduced in "Enabling Reliable AI-Driven WLAN Experiences with Wi-Fi 8" how the end-to-end full-stack connectivity and computing capabilities based on the latest Dragonwing chip platform, leveraging Wi-Fi 8 and an AI-native architecture, provide high-bandwidth, intelligent access for home, 5G FWA and Fiber Gateway and industry scenarios.Following the keynote speeches, a roundtable forum was held on the topic "AI-WLAN Innovative Points on Application and Standardization." Moderated by Li Li, Chief Scientist of Standards at Huawei, the panel brought together Jim Lansford (Chair of IEEE 802.11 Wireless Next Generation Standing Committee), Marcos Martínez Vázquez (MaxLinear, Rapporteur ITU-T Q3/15), Shin-Gak KANG (ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 6 Chair), WANG Xuemin (Chair of WAA TCS), DU Peng (Technical Director of Europe, New H3C Technologies Co., Ltd. ), and Chano Gómez (Senior Director of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.). They engaged in in-depth discussions on topics including AI-WLAN security, performance enhancement, experience optimization, and standards collaboration, building consensus for the practical implementation and healthy development of the technology and industry.As major industry gathering combining strong professionalism with a global outlook, the 2026 WLAN Global Industry Forum not only provided a core platform for worldwide collaboration and exchange across the WLAN value chain, but also strengthened international consensus on AI–WLAN convergence and reinforced the foundation for global industry cooperation. WAA Secretary-General YANG He stated: "Building on the momentum of this Forum, WAA will continue to deepen the two-way integration of AI and WLAN, further strengthen international collaboration, and continue to serve as a 'coordinator' and a 'catalyst.' We will keep bridging global industry resources, deepen international technical exchange and standards cooperation, and promote outcomes that enable premium WLAN experiences to benefit users worldwide—together writing the next chapter of the AI–WLAN intelligent network ecosystem."Hashtag: #WorldWLANApplicationAlliance

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