Featuring Over 40 Interactive and Game Booths Showcasing Engineering Innovation

Group Photo of officiating guests at the Opening Ceremony, including Ms Bernadette LINN Hon Ho, JP, Secretary for Development(4th right); Mr YE Shuiqiu, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Educational, Scientific and Technological Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region(4th left); Ir Ricky LAU Chun Kit, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works) (3rd left); Ir The Hon Aaron BOK Kwok Ming, Legislative Council Member (Functional Constituency - Engineering) cum Past President of the HKIE(3rd right); Ir Alice CHOW, President of the HKIE(middle); Ir Prof Frank CHAN Fan, GBS, JP, Senior Vice President of the HKIE (2nd left); Ir Rupert LEUNG Kwok Yiu, Vice President of the HKIE(2nd right); Ir William LUK Wai Lam, Vice President of the HKIE(1st right); and Ir Prof Alfred SIT Wing Hang, GBS, JP, Chief Executive and Secretary of the HKIE(1st left).

Date and time:

14 March 2026 (Sat) 10am-6pm



15 March 2026 (Sun) 10am-6pm

Location:

High Lawn, Art Park, WestK

Fee:

Free of charge



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 March 2026 - To celebrate its 50Anniversary, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (hereafter "the HKIE") has organised "The HKIE 'Together we RISE' Carnival" (hereafter "the Carnival") at High Lawn, Art Park, WestK. The opening ceremony took place today, officiated by Ms Bernadette LINN Hon Ho, JP, Secretary for Development of the HKSAR Government; Mr YE Shuiqiu, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Educational, Scientific and Technological Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Ir Ricky LAU Chun Kit, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works); and Ir The Hon Aaron BOK Kwok Ming, Legislative Council Member (Functional Constituency - Engineering) cum Past President of the HKIE. They were joined by Ir Alice CHOW, President of the HKIE; Ir Prof Frank CHAN Fan, GBS, JP, Senior Vice President of the HKIE; Ir Rupert LEUNG Kwok Yiu, Vice President of the HKIE; Ir William LUK Wai Lam, Vice President of the HKIE and Ir Prof Alfred SIT Wing Hang, GBS, JP, Chief Executive and Secretary of the HKIE to kick off this two-day event.With the theme "Together we RISE", the Carnival aims to highlight the engineering profession's outstanding contributions to social progress, technological innovation, and sustainable development. Running from 14-15 March, the Carnival features over 40 interactive booths and game zones designed by various organisations and HKIE divisions. The booths showcase exciting innovations including robot and robot dog demonstrations, model displays, VR experiences, UAV flight simulators, a water pumping robot, and more, offering enjoyable, hands-on exploration of the diversity and fun of engineering for the whole family over the weekend.The Carnival also features a travelling exhibition, "Engineering Legacy: 50 Years of Excellence", celebrating 19 excellent engineering projects honoured with The HKIE 50th Anniversary Legacy Award. The exhibition highlights the remarkable achievements and milestones that have shaped Hong Kong's engineering landscape over the past five decades. In addition, the winning entries from the "Together we RISE" school competition held by the HKIE earlier will be showcased, reflecting the creativity and imagination of the younger generation in building sustainable and innovative cities.Ir Alice CHOW, President of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, remarked, "The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers has grown alongside Hong Kong over the past 50 years, witnessing and contributing to many of the city's landmark infrastructure and urban development projects. Through the Carnival, we hope the public can gain a deeper understanding of the vital role engineers play in society, while inspiring the younger generation's interest and creativity in the engineering profession. 'Together we RISE' is not just a theme; it also expresses our commitment to fostering innovation, uniting the industry, and building the future, leveraging Hong Kong's unique advantages of being 'backed by our motherland and connected to the world'!"The HKIE 50Anniversary "Together we RISE" CarnivalHashtag: #HKIE

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About the HKIE

The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE) – previously The Engineering Society of Hong Kong - was founded in 1947. In 1975, the HKIE was incorporated under The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Ordinance, Chapter 1105 of the Laws of Hong Kong. Today the HKIE has over 32,000 members, of which around 17,000 are Corporate Members.



The Institution aims to bring together engineers of different disciplines for their common good. The HKIE is committed to upholding the quality of membership, and sets standards for the training and admission of engineers from 22 engineering disciplines. It also has strict rules governing members' conduct and is dedicated to raising the ethical standards of professional engineers in Hong Kong. For more information about the HKIE, please visit https://hkie.org.hk



