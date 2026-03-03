Strategic alliance with the leading Thai brokerage and advisory firm will see both companies expand capabilities to provide institutional-grade wealth management solutions in the country





HONG KONG / SINGAPORE/MAINLAND CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2026 - WRISE Wealth Management ("WRISE"), one of Asia's fastest-growing independent wealth platforms, today announced its landmark strategic alliance with IFCG Public Company Limited ("IFCG"). By combining WRISE's wealth management solutions with IFCG's local footprint, the partnership will offer Thai investors access to global investment and insurance solutions*.Thailand's private wealth market, which is expected to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2028 , is undergoing a structural shift. While more High-Net-Worth (HNW) and mass affluent investors seek greater transparency and sophisticated investment solutions, these individuals also face fragmented advisory services and limited access to global investment opportunities.The WRISE-IFCG alliance addresses this market gap by integrating WRISE's institutional-grade platform, global investment access, and proprietary technology with IFCG's deep local expertise and extensive distribution network.WRISE will provide its platform to enable financial advisory and capital solutions powered by technology, while delivering sophisticated wealth solutions that go beyond what traditional banks typically offer. Complementing this infrastructure, IFCG brings a robust network of over 400 professional wealth advisors, with a proven track record of engaging HNW, mass affluent and corporate clients across property, wealth, and health sectors.Derrick Tan, Group Executive Chairman of WRISE, said: "Thailand is a strategic cornerstone in Southeast Asia's wealth management landscape. We are seeing a new generation of Thai investors who are global in their outlook but underserved by fragmented local services. By partnering with IFCG, we look forward to combining our global reach with their in-market strength—further democratising access to institutional-grade wealth solutions for clients. Our goal is to provide Thai clients with the same borderless investment capabilities that our clients enjoy in Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai."Withoon Lertpanomwan, CEO of IFCG, added: "Partnering with WRISE allows us to bring world-class investment solutions, integrated technology, and institutional-grade advisory to our clients. Together, we are building a wealth management platform that bridges global expertise with local knowledge, enabling Thailand's investors to access scalable, sophisticated wealth solutions designed to support compliance with applicable regulations."

The expansion in Thailand marks a significant milestone in WRISE's regional growth strategy, following the opening of a new Client Service Centre in Taiwan earlier this year.*This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any securities, investment products or services in any jurisdiction. Any services in Thailand will be provided by IFCG and/or other appropriately licensed entities, as applicable. WRISE does not hold a securities licence in Thailand and does not provide regulated securities services in Thailand.Hashtag: #WRISE

WRISE Group

WRISE is one of Asia's fastest-growing financial firms, driven by strategic acquisitions of companies with deep expertise and solid foundations. With a strong presence across key financial hubs including Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Changsha, Taipei and Tokyo, WRISE is home to one of the largest networks of independent qualified advisors. With over 400 employees located globally, supported by an ecosystem of over 200 financial intermediaries and access to eight booking centres worldwide, WRISE ensures unparalleled service and expertise in navigating today's financial landscape.



WRISE Group of companies include WRISE Wealth Management (Singapore), WRISE Wealth Management (Hong Kong), WRISE Wealth Management Middle East Ltd (DIFC, regulated by the DFSA), WRISE Prestige (Hong Kong) Limited, WRISE Prestige Securities (Hong Kong), WRISE Prestige Asset Management (Hong Kong), WRISE Capital (Hong Kong), WRISE Financial Services (Hong Kong) and affiliates including WeWrise Services.





IFCG

IFCG Public Company Limited is a leading Thai-based financial and real estate investment advisory firm with over 16 years of proven excellence in the market. Operating as a comprehensive Lifestyle Wealth Partner, IFCG specialises in the strategic integration of Real Estate, Financial Planning, and Wellness Solutions.



The firm distinguishes itself through its proprietary wealth-tech ecosystem, designed to empower its advisors and deliver precision to clients. This includes IFCG Hub, a sophisticated internal wealth advisory software that enhances Financial Advisors' capabilities through centralized training and personal branding tools.



Expanding its footprint into corporate and digital solutions, IFCG's portfolio includes Flex Ben, Thailand's premier HR application, and LeadX, the nation's exclusive platform dedicated to lead and referral management.



