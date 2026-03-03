Vinhomes Green Paradise features an exceptional collection of world-class amenities, setting a new standard of living for a future-ready urban development.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2026 -The partnership is designed to support the mega development in achieving the WCCD/SUM Custom ISO 37122 Smart City Certification. This certification is based on a customized indicators framework derived from the internationally recognized ISO 37122 indicators, tailored specifically for greenfield development projects and urban areas.Under the partnership, KMAC will provide strategic consulting and technical advisory services to align the city's development with the ISO 37122 indicators across key domains such as mobility, energy, environment, safety, and digital infrastructure.The WCCD and SUM, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is preparing a new customized indicators framework for greenfield development, based on the strategic smart city goals in the Vinhomes Green Paradise development. The WCCD/SUM teams, will oversee the assessment and smart city certification process, ensuring compliance with the ISO international standards and best practices.The consortium agreed on a roadmap to deliver an Interim Certification within 2026, paving the way for full certification in subsequent phases."This project symbolizes a landmark collaboration between Vietnam and Korea in advancing global smart city standards," said Mr. Chulse Oh, Head of AX Group at KMAC. "By combining Vinhomes' visionary urban development with KMAC's consulting expertise and WCCD/SUM's global certification framework, VinhomesGreen Paradise will become a model for data-driven governance, sustainability, and smart innovation.""Vietnam is emerging as one of the most promising leaders in smart and sustainable city development. The Vinhomes Green Paradise is a remarkable new development in Vietnam that deserves global recognition," said Dr. Patricia McCarney, President & CEO of the World Council on City Data (WCCD) and Director of SUM. "We are honored to partner with Vinhomes and KMAC to ensure that Vinhomes Green Paradise achieves global recognition through our WCCD/SUM ISO 37122 Custom Certification."Vinhomes Green Paradise benefits from a rare geographical setting, surrounded by the Can Gio Sea and the UNESCO-recognized Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve spanning over 75,000 hectares. The project features a 121-kilometer coastline, a total scale of 2,870 hectares, and a construction density of only 16%. It pioneers an upgraded ESG++ model, structured around five pillars: Environment, Social, Governance, Regeneration, and Climate Adaptation.Upon full operation, the entire urban management system will be comprehensively greened with the following objectives: 100% clean electricity sourced from offshore wind farms, solar energy systems, and battery storage; 100% net-zero emission transportation, including electric cars, electric scooters, electric buses, electric bicycles, electric boats, and a high-speed railway system directly connecting to central Ho Chi Minh City.In addition to strict compliance with environmental protection standards, Vinhomes Green Paradise places strong emphasis on biodiversity conservation and ecosystem regeneration throughout the development process, aligned with Ho Chi Minh City's long-term climate adaptation strategy. A Forest Regeneration and Climate Adaptation Fund has been established to support research, restoration, and long-term resilience initiatives, with a core focus on mangrove restoration in Can Gio to establish a protective green belt for the entire development.With its pioneering ESG vision, Vinhomes Green Paradise has become the first official participant in the "7 Wonders of the Future Cities" campaign initiated by New7Wonders, reinforcing its global recognition as a benchmark model for sustainable, AI-ready, and data-driven urban innovation.

