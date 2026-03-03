Every act of kindness recorded contributes towards building safe homes for the underserved communities.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2026 –

Ramadan has always been a season of generosity, where everyday Malaysians go out of their way to help a neighbour, share a meal, or lend a hand to someone in need. This year, Tropicana Twister is transforming those simple acts of kindness into something far more lasting: a safe place to call home.

Enter Tropicana Twister's digital chatbot

Click to Join

Journal your acts of kindness

Returning for its second year, the ‘Gandakan Kebaikan’ initiative raises the bar with its most impactful mission yet. Moving beyond short-term festive contributions, Tropicana Twister now aims to help build up to 100 homes for underserved communities, including Orang Asli families across Malaysia. It marks a stronger commitment to multiplying goodness in ways that create meaningful impact beyond the Ramadan season.As a company, we believe sustainable progress is built through partnerships and long-term thinking,” said Aditya Sheoran, PepsiCo Franchise Senior Director. “pep+ is our blueprint for delivering that progress — integrating sustainability and business performance so they advance together. By investing in initiatives that create real infrastructure and opportunity, we are strengthening communities while building a more resilient future for our business and the planet.”In partnership with, an initiative by social enterprise EPIC that has built hundreds of homes and mobilised thousands of volunteers nationwide, Tropicana Twister will support– an initiative that has already benefited more than 200 families and continues its mission of building homes for Malaysia’s vulnerable communities.By shifting its focus from temporary aid to permanent shelter, the brand aims to create lasting change. In addition to building safe homes, the initiative supports healthier living conditions through improved access to clean water and safe spaces for children to grow and thrive. These combined efforts help uplift families and communities for generations to come.“Ramadan has always inspired Malaysians to give back, and over the years we’ve seen how powerful small acts of kindness can be,” said“Last year, we focused on meeting immediate needs through care packs. But this year, we asked ourselves how we could create something more lasting.”“For a family in need, a home offers more than just safety. It provides comfort and a foundation for families to rebuild their lives. By partnering with EPIC Homes, we are turning everyday acts of kindness into something permanent and life-changing. This is how we believe a brand should show up for the community, not just during Ramadan, but for the long term,” added Jennifer.At the heart of the initiative is a simple invitation: journal your good deeds. Whether it is helping a stranger, sharing food, volunteering time, or simply showing up for someone who needs care, every act matters. By taking a moment to record these gestures, Malaysians become part of a collective movement where everyday compassion adds up to something bigger.From 18 February to 21 April 2026, each support and journalling of kindness on Tropicana Twister’s digital chatbot activation is transformed into digital “oranges”, which are then converted into tangible contributions towards building homes with EPIC Homes. In this way, every act of kindness becomes real walls, real roofs and real shelter for families in need.It is a reminder that meaningful change does not always start with grand gestures. Sometimes, it begins with the smallest deed and the simple choice to care.The total oranges collected are then channeled towards supporting the mission to build safe homes for underprivileged families. As more goodness is shared, more homes can be built.Adding to the excitement, Malaysians who join the campaign and make a minimum purchase of RM10 worth of Tropicana Twister products can stand a chance to win attractive prizes.“We believe the impact of doing good should extend far beyond a single moment. Through, we are empowering individuals to turn small acts into meaningful, lasting support for families across Malaysia. When communities come together with a shared purpose, those collective efforts can drive tangible and sustainable change,” concluded Jennifer.For more information, visit our Facebook page @MYTropicana to join Tropicana Twister’s ‘Gandakan Kebaikan’ campaign.Hashtag: #TropicanaTwister

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Tropicana, Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.



Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the centre of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.





