KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2026 - Across major sale periods, Malaysians are increasingly turning to content-led shopping to discover products and secure deals. During the Raya Bersama Shopee sale in 2025, shoppers tuned in to Shopee Live for real-time demonstrations and livestream-exclusive drops, generating overand driving more thanvia livestream. Overwere also claimed as households stacked brand and platform deals alongside Free Shipping to stretch festive budgets.With Raya approaching once again, content-led shopping continues to influence how homes are refreshed, gifts are selected and outfits are planned. Running fromtaps into this shopping trend with creator-driven fashion inspirations and 50% Off Shopee Live vouchers for the season.Raya styling now unfolds on-screen, where demos and virtual consultations inspire shoppers to decide their looks before adding to cart.onfeatures popular fashion creators, andbreaking down trendy Raya looks and sharing styling tips - from colour pairing to tudung techniques - for chic festive outfits. Featured pieces can be secured instantly with, stackable with brand deals.Fans of top local labels such as, andcan also shop their latest collections through Shopee's. Meanwhile, Shopee'sonwill highlight labels such asand, featuring exclusive drops and additional vouchers.For even greater savings, shoppers can score middayfromon key campaign dates not to be missed:As households finalise their open house checklists,becomes a touchpoint for festive inspiration. Streaming, hosts spotlightessentials across groceries, Muslim fashion, health and beauty, and electronics — featuring brands such as, andLivestream purchases unlock, on top ofandfrom selected brands like Haier, Dreame and Gintell — so shoppers can stack theirand save even more, withandFor larger purchases,offers added flexibility when managing festive budgets.Those hoping to perfect their Raya dishes and walk away with rewards can tune in toon, where he shares his fan-favourite sambal and dendeng recipes alongside host. Later that evening atandwill take the spotlight in a special Raya livestream, featuring an exclusive interview and interactive game segment as they share how they're celebrating the season.Get inspired for every Raya moment and enjoyas well as- all in one place at. Discover more at: https://shopee.com.my/m/raya-sale Hashtag: #Shopee

