With Raya approaching once again, content-led shopping continues to influence how homes are refreshed, gifts are selected and outfits are planned. Running from now until 25 March, Shopee Bazar Hebat Raya taps into this shopping trend with creator-driven fashion inspirations and 50% Off Shopee Live vouchers for the season.
Discover Raya Fashion Trends with #GetReadyWithShopee
Raya styling now unfolds on-screen, where demos and virtual consultations inspire shoppers to decide their looks before adding to cart. Every Friday 12PM to 2PM, alongside additional sessions on key campaign dates, #GRWS Raya Fashion Hacks on Shopee Live features popular fashion creators Farah Deluna, Sharifah Rose, and Qisthena breaking down trendy Raya looks and sharing styling tips - from colour pairing to tudung techniques - for chic festive outfits. Featured pieces can be secured instantly with upsized 50% Off Shopee Live vouchers, stackable with brand deals.
Fans of top local labels such as Adnaa, Siti Khadijah, and Haera HQ can also shop their latest collections through Shopee's Raya Best Sellers and New Arrivals, restocked daily at 50% Off. Meanwhile, Shopee's Super Brand Day live sessions on weekends, 1PM to 2PM will highlight labels such as Naelofar and My Ballerine, featuring exclusive drops and additional vouchers.
For even greater savings, shoppers can score midday RM10 Fashion & Beauty Flash Deals from 12PM to 2PM on key campaign dates not to be missed:
- 3 March: Jualan Persiapan Raya
- 10 March: Jualan Istimewa Raya
- 15 March: Jualan Hebat Raya
- 25 March: Jualan Akhir Raya
As households finalise their open house checklists, Shopee Live becomes a touchpoint for festive inspiration. Streaming daily at 12PM and 8PM, hosts spotlight Shopee Lagi Murah essentials across groceries, Muslim fashion, health and beauty, and electronics — featuring brands such as ZUS Coffee, Wardah, and PerySmith.
Livestream purchases unlock Daily 50% Off Shopee Live vouchers, on top of Shopee Lagi Murah deals and RM10 Knockout Deals from selected brands like Haier, Dreame and Gintell — so shoppers can stack their Shopee Live vouchers and save even more, with Free Shipping No Minimum Spend and Shopee Coins. For larger purchases, SPayLater's reduced 12-month interest fee offers added flexibility when managing festive budgets.
Those hoping to perfect their Raya dishes and walk away with rewards can tune in to Khairul Aming on Shopee Live on 3 March at 5PM, where he shares his fan-favourite sambal and dendeng recipes alongside host Shopee's Exclusive Sampul Raya Giveaway. Later that evening at 8.30PM, Shopee Brand Ambassadors Mimi Fly and Hael Husaini will take the spotlight in a special Raya livestream, featuring an exclusive interview and interactive game segment as they share how they're celebrating the season.
Shopee Bazar Hebat Raya
Get inspired for every Raya moment and enjoy 50% Off Raya Fashion Trends, daily 50% Off Shopee Live vouchers as well as Free Shipping No Minimum Spend - all in one place at Shopee Bazar Hebat Raya. Discover more at: https://shopee.com.my/m/raya-sale
Hashtag: #Shopee
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Shopee
Shopee is a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.
Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.
Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.