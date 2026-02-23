This year’s edition sees six coffee shops from the region secure placements in the Top 100 List

THE WORLD'S 100 BEST COFFEE SHOPS 2026 with DaVinci Gourmet announced its global ranking at CoffeeFest Madrid 2026 on 16 February 2026. This year marks a breakthrough moment for the Middle East. The United Arab Emirates secured two placements in the global Top 100, reinforcing its position as a fast-growing specialty coffee hub. In addition, Qatar and Oman achieved their first-ever entries in the global ranking, and Turkey's Meet Lab Coffee returned to the list, underscoring the region's growing presence on the world coffee stage.

2026 Top 100 Winners

Middle East coffee shops that made the Top 100 Ranking:

Benchmark Coffee, UAE

Harvest Coffee, Qatar

Meet Lab Coffee, Turkey

Azura – The Coffee Company, Oman

Cypher Urban Roastery, UAE

Flat White Specialty Coffee, Qatar

The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops

"Congratulations to all 100 ranked coffee shops. The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops 2026 with DaVinci Gourmet is the global benchmark celebrating the cafés shaping the future of coffee, and as a leading beverage solutions brand, DaVinci Gourmet is proud to stand alongside it as the global title partner," said Eloise Dubuisson, General Manager, Food Service Brands, Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa.

RECOGNISING EXCELLENCE IN COFFEE



The ranking combines the evaluation of more thanfrom all continents with, which exceededin this edition. In total, more thanwere analysed.



A benchmark for the industry and professionals, The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops is the first global ranking recognising excellence in coffee and aims to highlight coffee shops that not only serve exceptional coffee but also create unique coffee experiences.



As Global and Title Partner of the 2026 edition, and together with initiatives like the DaVinci Gourmet Barista Craft Championship , DaVinci Gourmet remains committed to championing global beverage artistry and café culture.

