Joker Xue (Xue Zhiqian)

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 February 2026 - This Lunar New Year, Madame Tussauds Singapore invites fans and visitors from around the world to celebrate the festive season with the renowned Chinese singer-songwriteralong with a vibrant lineup of time-limited activities.Joker Xue is widely regarded as one of the most influential artists within the Mandopop industry. Known for his emotionally driven songwriting and distinctive vocal style, Xue has released multiple chart-topping albums and consistently sold out large-scale tours across Asia. In recent years, he has maintained active engagement with fans through concerts and social media platforms, reinforcing his reputation as a leading voice in contemporary Chinese pop music.Meticulously crafted to capture his signature style, the figure features a casual yet instantly recognisable look – complete with his trademark glasses, a relaxed white T-shirt, and a playful pointing pose that reflects his charismatic stage presence. During the Lunar New Year period, fans to Madame Tussauds Singapore will be able to get up close with this lifelike figure as if he were standing right before and enjoy an immersive experience that blends pop culture with festive celebration."We hope Joker Xue's wax figure brings an added sense of excitement and festive cheer to our Lunar New Year celebrations," said. "The Lunar New Year is a special time for joy, reunion, and fresh beginnings, and we look forward to welcoming guests to celebrate the season with us in a fun, immersive, and meaningful way."Madame Tussauds Singapore continues to be a platform where fans can connect with global icons through unique, real-life experiences, blending entertainment, storytelling, and celebrity culture.Join us this festive season to celebrate the Lunar New Year with Joker Xue and other international celebrities, and start the year with joy, luck, and unforgettable memories.For more information about booking tickets to visit Joker Xue at Madame Tussauds Singapore, please visit www.madametussauds.com/singapore/ Hashtag: #MerlinEntertainments #MadameTussaudsSingapore

