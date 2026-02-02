("HGC" or "the Group") is delighted to announce that Daniel Ho, Vice President, Unified Cyber Security and Digital Transformation Solutions of HGC, has been honoured with the "Cyber Security Professional Awards 2025" – Silver Award in the Telecommunications Services sector. This marks Daniel's second consecutive win, reaffirming his exceptional leadership and continuous contribution to advancing cybersecurity capabilities in Hong Kong and beyond.



SOC 2 Type II certification, reflecting the Group's ongoing commitment to robust security and operational excellence.



This year's Cyber Security Professional Awards placed strong emphasis on the expertise of its judging panel, which plays a pivotal role in ensuring the credibility and integrity of the evaluation process. Among them was HGC's Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Kwok, who served as one of judge for the 2025 awards. His participation reflects the strong standing of HGC within the telecommunications and ICT community and the Group's continued commitment to supporting industry development and best practice standards.



With cyber threats increasing in scale and sophistication, Daniel continues to play an important role in reinforcing Hong Kong's broader cyber resilience. Beyond strengthening HGC's defensive posture, he actively engages with industry partners, associations and public bodies to elevate governance standards and encourage threat intelligence sharing across the ecosystem.

Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC, said, "Daniel's achievement this year reflects the professionalism and innovation essential in today's cybersecurity landscape. His work not only contributes to raising industry standards but also strengthens HGC's commitment to delivering robust and futureready cybersecurity capabilities for businesses and communities."

The "Cyber Security Professional Awards," established in 2016, recognises outstanding cybersecurity professionals across multiple industries and promotes knowledge-sharing, innovation, and corporate commitment to cyber resiliency. This year, awards were presented across eight sectors, including Banking and Finance, Telecommunications Services, Cyber Security Educations & Training, Government Departments and Public Bodies, Internet and Cloud Services, Cyber Security Startups & SMEs, Cyber Security Audit & Consulting, and Transportation & Public Utilities.



Daniel Ho, Vice President, Unified Cyber Security and Digital Transformation Solutions of HGC, said "It is a tremendous honour to receive the award again at the 'Cyber Security Professional Awards.' This recognition reflects not only my personal dedication but also the trust and support from HGC, which continues to invest in cybersecurity talent, technology, and innovation. I am deeply grateful to my team for their relentless efforts and to the Group for empowering us to deliver advanced protection solutions to clients across sectors. This award motivates me to continue contributing to the cybersecurity community and driving impactful initiatives that strengthen Hong Kong's cyber resilience."



HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 20 global offices and staff presence in 33 cities worldwide. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data center services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fiber-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, transport, social infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and environmental infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.



