Orthodontists from Align Braces Clinic at the reception area

Damon self-ligating braces: A fixed appliance system that uses a sliding mechanism rather than the elastic ties used in traditional braces.



Digital X-rays: Used for imaging and assessment, digital X-rays offer a more streamlined diagnostic process compared to conventional film.



3D intraoral scanning with iTero scanners: Allows for digital impressions without traditional moulds. This can support case documentation and treatment planning.



3D model printing system: Supports treatment planning by producing accurate models for simulations, appliance fabrication, and patient education.



New Invisalign systems for young children: Options such as Invisalign First and the Invisalign Palatal Expander are available for orthodontic treatment in children.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 February 2026 - Align Braces Clinic celebrates their 7th anniversary this year, marking seven years of growth and expansion in orthodontic services in Singapore. Since its establishment in 2019, the clinic has broadened its range of services and professional teams to support patients’ needs.Align Braces Clinic began operations at Plaza Singapura in 2019 with a team of two orthodontists . Since then, it has grown into a multidisciplinary team comprising four orthodontists, four general dentists, and one oral health therapist. In 2023, the clinic opened a second branch at Parkway Parade Medical Centre to serve patients based in the East.This expansion has allowed the clinic to broaden its orthodontic services and adopt a range of advanced tools and technologies:With these tools and resources, the clinic is able to serve a wider patient base across different age groups and treatment preferences while continuing to refine its internal processes.In addition to celebrating seven years of operations, the clinic’s anniversary also serves as a point of reflection on their professional milestones.In 2020, 2021, 2022, 2024 and 2025, Align Braces Clinic was recognised as an Invisalign Platinum Elite provider. This status is awarded to dental practices with yearly extensive use of Invisalign, reflecting consistent use of the clear aligner system in clinical practice. It also indicates the clinic’s ongoing engagement with Invisalign treatment as part of its orthodontic services.To date, the clinic has managed over 2,000 cases using both braces and Invisalign systems. Treatments at the clinic are also carried out by orthodontists with recognised postgraduate training, such as a Master’s degree in Orthodontics from an accredited university. They have also been accredited as dental specialists in Singapore, which involves fulfilling the requirements set by the Singapore Dental Council (SDC). This may include advanced clinical training and supervised practice.In addition to clinical work, Align Braces Clinic has participated in community and educational activities. In 2022, it hosted students from South View Primary School as part of an External Career Guidance programme. In 2024, representatives from the clinic were invited as guest speakers for the Inter-Healthcare Camp—an event jointly organised by NUS, NTU, and SIT—designed for students exploring careers in healthcare.As they commemorate their 7th anniversary, Align Braces Clinic is reviewing ways to broaden their range of orthodontic services. The clinic intends to continue adopting digital tools and technologies to further support their treatment planning and approach. Specialist training remains a priority, with the team participating in professional events such as the Association of Orthodontists (Singapore) Congress to stay updated on developments in the field.Over the past seven years, Align Braces Clinic has adjusted its operations in response to changes in service requirements and clinical practice. It will continue to review its processes to stay aligned with developments in the orthodontic field.Hashtag: #AlignBracesClinic #7thYearAnniversary #InvisalignPlatinumEliteProvider

About Align Braces Clinic Pte Ltd.

Align Braces Clinic is a dental practice in Singapore focused on providing orthodontic care for children, teenagers, and adults. The clinic provides various orthodontic treatments, from metal and ceramic braces to Invisalign clear aligners. Align Braces Clinic is designated as an Invisalign Platinum Elite Provider and operates across two locations: Plaza Singapura and Parkway Parade Medical Centre.