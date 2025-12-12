SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 December 2025 - Watchskins Singapore has announced the launch of Watchskins Ultra, a premium watch protection film designed specifically for luxury timepieces including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille, Tudor, and 10+ other prestigious brands. Crafted with premium 3M TPU film featuring advanced self-healing properties, Watchskins Ultra provides virtually invisible protection against everyday wear and minor scratches while preserving the original appearance of luxury watches.Many luxury watch owners have long avoided protective films due to concerns about glue residue, imperfect fitting, or sharp edges that affect wearing comfort. These long-standing hesitations have discouraged collectors from using traditional protection solutions. Watchskins Ultra was created precisely to overcome these issues, offering a virtually invisible, unobtrusive film with smooth edges that preserves the watch's original appearance and comfort.

A New Standard for Collectors

Watchskins Ultra protection film offers ultra-clear transparency and leaves no glue residue upon removal. Each piece is custom measured and laser-cut in Singapore using precision U.S.-engineered laser technology, delivering micron-level accuracy with smooth, edge-safe cuts. This ensures a seamless fit across different watch models, offering 99% edge-to-edge protection on covered components while maintaining full access to bezels and bracelet links without altering the watch's finish.The film's self-healing properties allow minor surface marks to fade with heat over time, helping owners maintain a pristine appearance whether the watch is worn daily or kept for long-term collection value. Every installation is performed by trained specialists in a controlled environment, ensuring precise application that follows the exact contours of each watch model.Customers also receive complimentary watch care services (valued at $100) with each installation. These include professional steam cleaning, precision timekeeping checks, and water resistance testing, reflecting Watchskins Singapore's commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail. Each installation is backed by a comprehensive 1-year warranty, providing complete peace of mind for watch owners.A representative from Watchskins Singapore stated:"With the Watchskins Ultra watch protection film, we aim to provide a practical solution for watch owners looking to protect their timepieces without compromising on design. Our goal is to offer an unobtrusive protective film that preserves both the appearance and integrity of every timepiece. The response from collectors has validated our approach—protection doesn't have to mean compromise."

Availability

Watchskins Ultra is available exclusively at the Watchskins Singapore service centre located at Far East Plaza. Installation appointments can be booked through the official website at watchskins.sg or via WhatsApp at 9675 5333. Same-day installation and collection services are available with multiple trained installers.

Watchskins Singapore

Watchskins Singapore specializes in custom-cut protective films for more than 15 luxury watch brands, including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Tudor, Richard Mille, Vacheron Constantin, Cartier, IWC, Omega, Bvlgari, Breitling, and Panerai. With over 5,000 timepieces protected since inception, Watchskins Singapore has established itself as a trusted authority in luxury watch protection across the region.



The company uses premium 3M TPU film with self-healing properties to create precise, model-specific protection with up to 99% custom-fit coverage. All films are custom-measured and laser-cut in Singapore using precision U.S.-engineered technology, then professionally installed by trained specialists in a dedicated service center. Watchskins Singapore is committed to providing high-quality protection that preserves the appearance and performance of every timepiece.



Legal Disclaimer:

Watchskins is not an authorized dealer, distributor, or affiliate of any brands, products, or materials mentioned. All trademarks and logos belong to their respective owners. Use of 3M products does not imply any association or authorization from 3M.