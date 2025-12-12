Engineered for the AI era, MIMO delivers breakthrough metrics: 400 GB/s bandwidth, 54 million IOPS, and 40–90 μs latency—all within a form factor comparable to a large suitcase.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2025 – "Maximize input, maximize output, perfect—this is the architectural breakthrough we've been waiting for. I never expected to witness it here in the East". At the recently concluded China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF), a seasoned AI architect from New York shared this reflection after examining what has been termed a "new species of storage"—the MIMO system at the Ridger booth.

Professor Zhang Sheng from Tsinghua University Shenzhen International Graduate School expressed a more pragmatic view: "With this solution, we finally no longer have to rely on the university's data center. Our current annual budget alone is enough to deploy an AI cluster within our lab that better fits our needs—this will significantly boost our research efficiency both technically and operationally. It's truly fantastic news."Earlier at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the solution's core—the world's first AI-native storage system MIMO—made its strategic Asian debut. Engineered for the AI era, MIMO delivers breakthrough metrics:—all within a form factor comparable to a large suitcase.The platform's defining Fast-Light-Edge proposition, delivered through its breakthrough architecture, cut through the exhibition noise, generating immediate and widespread attention. MIMO earned exclusive features in top-tier media including Hong Kong Ta Kung Pao and China Securities Journal, while its product demonstration videos gained rapid traction across leading digital channels.During the exhibitions, technical leaders from the United States, Spain, Singapore, Colombia, the UAE (Dubai), India, Pakistan, and Hong Kong SAR engaged in substantive dialogues with Ridger's Asia team, raising questions that revealed systemic industry gaps:"Can MIMO fundamentally replace legacy storage architectures—traditional NAS, unified, distributed, and parallel file systems—to deliver accelerated parallel training and high-concurrency inference?""With such exceptional performance, would deploying MIMO for traditional enterprise applications represent strategic overinvestment or forward-looking infrastructure?""MIMO's suitcase-sized footprint suggests unprecedented mobility. Can it truly accompany research teams globally like standard equipment? How does it maintain operational continuity across jurisdictions? What's the customs protocol for such 'technical luggage'?""In scenarios with unnetworked AI servers, can MIMO rapidly establish dedicated training environments with true plug-and-play functionality?""Does MIMO integrate transparently with existing AI infrastructure and software stacks without requiring modifications?""Beyond Asia-Pacific, what's the procurement pathway for MIMO? Which currencies and payment methods are accommodated?"Addressing these operational realities, Ridger demonstrated MIMO's system-level value—transcending its role as a storage device to become an architectural cornerstone. MIMO serves as both a high-performance data hub for large-scale GPU clusters and a flexible edge deployment platform,where it orchestrates workflows with various DGX Spark units based on NVIDIA's GB10 Grace Blackwell superchip.Notably, eight global OEM partners—including—have concurrently launched Spark versions based on NVIDIA's GB10 Grace Blackwell superchip, creating a robust compatibility foundation for MIMO's ecosystem integration.This architecture enables independent AI clusters supportingwithin constrained environments, managing the complete workflow from large-scale pre-training and fine-tuning to production inference—effectively democratizing enterprise-grade AI capabilities for labs, edge sites, and distributed teams.As Zhu Ting, an industry observer from Beijing, noted: "This represents thefor AI infrastructure—transforming specialized capability into accessible utility."Market response has been decisive. Following the exhibitions, pioneering organizations acrosshave joined Ridger's, validating the architecture's transformative potential in real-world operational contexts.Responding to accelerating global demand, Ridger confirmed the imminent launch of the complete MIMO portfolio and optimized solution bundles for specific DGX Spark configurations through the. Designed as a frictionless procurement channel, the platform will support diverse payment options including multiple fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies—streamlining access to advanced AI infrastructure.Organizations seeking deeper understanding of MIMO and its integrated lightweight AI solution with DGX Spark are invited to connect with Ridger team or its strategic partner, NVIDIA Elite Solution PartnerHashtag: #Technology #ESG #AI #GPU #Enterprise #Finance #Storage #Flash #Compute #DGX-Spark #NVIDIA #AI-Lab #GDS #NAS #AI-Native

Ridger

Ridger is a global technology pioneer building next-generation computing & storage infrastructure for the AI era. Born in the East and operating worldwide, Ridger challenges conventional paths to create new technological paradigms.



The team unites seasoned experts from global storage leaders with visionary AI architects, all driven by a shared mission to democratize cutting-edge technology, rejects incremental improvements and hollow prestige, focusing exclusively on foundational breakthroughs that deliver tangible value and sustainable impact.



From architecture to implementation and from service to empowerment, Ridger provides end-to-end solutions that help clients worldwide ascend to their highest summits.