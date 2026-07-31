KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd’s (F&N) net profit rose to RM93.58 million in the third quarter ended June 30, 2026 (3Q FY2026) compared to RM84.82 million in the same period a year ago, arising from lower tax expense for the quarter.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing today, it said the company, however, posted lower revenue during the quarter of RM1.20 billion from RM1.25 billion previously, primarily attributable to weaker performance of Food and Beverage (F&B) Indochina, where revenue declined 18.4 per cent amid softer market conditions and prolonged border closures.

“Nevertheless, the group’s diversified portfolio continued to demonstrate resilience, supported by the strong performance of F&B Malaysia, which delivered 8.4 per cent revenue growth driven by market share gains, effective commercial execution and continued momentum across its beverage and dairy portfolios,” it said.

It said F&B Malaysia delivered a strong performance in 3Q FY2026, with revenue increasing 8.4 per cent to RM736.2 million driven by stronger channel execution, higher export sales, accelerated expansion of Magnolia, and sustained momentum across the beverage and dairy categories, supported by effective marketing campaigns.

“The Malaysian operations continued to strengthen its market position, gaining share in the zero sugar, liquid milk and UHT milk categories,” it said.

F&N said 100PLUS Zero maintained its leadership in the zero sugar segment, delivering growth ahead of the category, while Magnolia expanded household penetration through wider distribution reach, its “Magnolia 100 per cent fresh milk” proposition and targeted consumer activation programmes.

The initiatives enhanced brand reach and supported continued growth across the Malaysian market.

On prospects of the upcoming fourth quarter of 2026 (4Q FY2026), it said risks from global and regional geopolitical uncertainties, including the conflict in West Asia, remain elevated.

“Cost pressures are expected to remain manageable, supported by disciplined trade spend management, supply chain optimisation and cost-to-serve efficiencies.

“The group will continue to prioritise driving sales through wider outlet reach, improved route-to-market execution and accelerating the penetration and reach of Magnolia 100 per cent fresh milk across key channels,” it said.

However, it said any price adjustments, where necessary, will be implemented gradually and only as a last resort, after taking into account prevailing market conditions and household affordability.

The group remains focused on strengthening its market position and building long-term resilience.

The upcoming commercialisation of the Cambodia dairy plant is expected to enhance local manufacturing capability, improve supply continuity and support the expansion of the dairy business in Indochina. — Bernama