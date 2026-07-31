LONDON, July 31 — British oil and gas giant BP said Friday it had launched a process to sell its North Sea business as it looks to focus on its “highest value opportunities”.

Its North Sea portfolio off the UK coast comprises five production hubs and employs about 1,100 people, BP added in a statement.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on Britain to ramp up oil and gas production in the North Sea, to which new Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Thursday said he would take “a pragmatic approach” to fossil fuel extraction in UK waters. — AFP