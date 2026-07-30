KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Malaysia recorded strong trade performance in 2025, with total trade up by 6.3 per cent, or RM182.4 billion, to RM3.1 trillion year-on-year (y-o-y) in line with the rise in both exports (6.6 per cent) and imports (6 per cent).

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM), in its Malaysia External Trade Statistics For Reference Year 2025 today, said the nation sustained its trade surplus for the 28th consecutive year since 1998, reaching RM156.8 billion. This is a 12.8 per cent or RM17.8 billion increase, versus 2024.

“Exports rose by 6.6 per cent to RM1.6 trillion from RM1.5 trillion in 2024, underpinned by domestic exports which rose by 2.2 per cent to RM1.2 trillion and accounted for 77.2 per cent of total exports.

“Re-exports, which accounted for 22.8 per cent of total exports, increased to RM366.8 billion, expanding by 25.1 per cent against 2024. Imports escalated by six per cent, or RM82.3 billion, to RM1.5 trillion, y-o-y,” it added.

DoSM said 133 out of 260 commodity groups in exports showed a rise against 2024, led by electrical and electronic (E&E) products, machinery and equipment and measuring, checking, analysing and controlling instruments.

In imports, 128 out of 261 commodity groups recorded increases, due mainly to higher imports of E&E products, aircraft and associated equipment and engines and motors, non-electric and parts, it said.

“The upswing in exports was mainly attributable to the higher exports to the United States with a positive growth of 17.5 per cent, or RM34.8 billion to RM233.7 billion, driven by higher exports of E&E products (RM26.1 billion), machinery, equipment and parts (RM2 billion), processed food (RM1.6 billion) and manufacture of metal (RM1.2 billion).

“The next largest export destinations were Taiwan (RM21.0 billion, 31.3 per cent), Singapore (RM19.1 billion, 8.3 per cent), European Union (RM13.4 billion, 11.6 per cent) and Mexico (RM11.3 billion, 59.7 per cent),” it said.

DOSM said the import surge was driven by higher imports from China, which expanded by 19 per cent or RM56.3 billion, to RM352.8 billion versus RM296.5 billion in 2024. This was driven by strong E&E imports (RM37 billion), transport equipment (RM6.1 billion) and machinery, equipment and parts (RM4.8 billion).

Malaysia’s higher imports were from Taiwan (RM36.1 billion, 33 per cent), Costa Rica (RM11 billion, 432.5 per cent), South Korea (RM9.2 billion, 16.6 per cent), Vietnam (RM7.7 billion, 26.2 per cent) and the US (RM5.9 billion, 4.7 per cent).

From a sectoral perspective, exports across manufacturing, agriculture, mining and other sectors worth RM1.6 trillion underpinned a 6.6 per cent growth to RM100.1 billion.

DoSM said the rise was due to E&E products (RM110.7 billion, 18.4 per cent), machinery, equipment and parts (RM9.3 billion, 13.5 per cent), optical and scientific equipment (RM6.5 billion, 11 per cent), palm oil-based manufactured products (RM5.7 billion, 16.2 per cent) and palm oil and palm-based agriculture products (RM4.9 billion, 6.2 per cent).

Similarly, expansion in imports was recorded for E&E products (RM111.6 billion, 24.5 per cent), transport equipment (RM7.3 billion, 13.9 per cent), machinery, equipment and parts (RM6.9 billion, 6.1 per cent), metalliferous ores and metal scrap (RM5.8 billion, 35 per cent) and other manufactures (RM4.8 billion, 17.6 per cent).

Correspondingly, the uptick in end-use imports was due to higher demand for capital goods and consumption goods, it added.

DoSM said capital goods imports amounted to RM214.5 billion (14.8 per cent of total imports), a 29.1 per cent expansion.

Imports of consumption goods (8.2 per cent of total imports) rose to RM119.5 billion, a 1.8 per cent increase, or RM2.1 billion, due to higher imports of durable goods (RM2.4 billion) and semi-durables (RM1.3 billion), it said.

“However, intermediate goods (49.5 per cent of total imports) fell by 4.1 per cent or RM30.4 billion to RM718.8 billion in 2025, driven by lower imports of industrial supplies, processed (-RM21.6 billion) and primary fuel and lubricants (-RM13.2 billion),” it said. — Bernama