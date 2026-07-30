KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter of the financial year ending Dec 31, 2026 (2Q FY2026) increased to RM71.77 million from RM57.05 million a year earlier.

The stock exchange operator’s revenue for the quarter rose to RM210.96 million from RM172.57 million, driven primarily by higher securities trading activity.

For the cumulative six-month period, net profit increased to RM144.60 million from RM125.48 million, while revenue rose to RM425.04 million from RM356.95 million.

Bursa Malaysia said that in the securities market, average daily trading value (ADV) increased 35 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM3.3 billion, reflecting sustained investor participation.

“Fundraising activity remained robust, with 36 initial public offerings (IPOs) across the Main, Ace and Leap markets, collectively raising RM5.4 billion and contributing RM26.1 billion in market capitalisation. The IPO pipeline remains encouraging, supporting Bursa Malaysia’s role as a key fundraising platform for businesses across different stages of growth,” it said in a stock exchange filing today.

Bursa Malaysia said the derivatives market continued to record healthy growth, with average daily contracts (ADC) traded rising 9.9 per cent y-o-y to 106,518 contracts.

“The increase was driven mainly by higher trading activity in crude palm oil futures, which accounted for 84 per cent of total ADC. Trading during the T+1 after-hours session also strengthened, with ADC increasing 18.9 per cent y-o-y to 16,801 contracts and contributing 15.8 per cent of total market activity,” it added.

Bursa Malaysia said that in the Islamic market, Bursa Suq Al-Sila’ (BSAS) recorded an ADV of RM49.5 billion, supported by growth in domestic participation.

“The exchange’s broader Islamic capital market ecosystem also continued to expand, with 81 per cent of listed securities on Bursa Malaysia being Shariah-compliant. Bursa Gold Dinar maintained strong momentum, with transaction value rising 178.1 per cent y-o-y to RM200.5 million,” it added.

Chief executive officer Datuk Fad’l Mohamed noted that Bursa Malaysia delivered a resilient first-half performance, supported by strong trading activity, healthy fundraising momentum and continued confidence in the Malaysian capital market. “During the period, Bursa Malaysia led ASEAN in both IPO count and funds raised, with 36 IPOs raising RM5.4 billion, underscoring our role as a trusted platform for companies seeking to raise capital for growth,” he said.

Commenting on the outlook, he said that while geopolitical developments and external market uncertainties continue to warrant close monitoring, Malaysia’s economic fundamentals remain supportive.

“Malaysia’s favourable growth outlook for 2026, driven by sustained domestic demand and continued technology sector expansion, reinforces a conducive environment for capital formation and investment activity.

“We are confident in the outlook for IPO activity in the second half of the year, supported by a healthy pipeline and continued interest from companies seeking to raise growth capital through the public market,” he added.

Against this backdrop, he said Bursa Malaysia remains focused on strengthening market quality, broadening investor access and enhancing market connectivity to support long-term growth.

The company has approved and declared an interim dividend of 16.5 sen per share for FY2026, amounting to about RM133.5 million and representing a dividend payout ratio of 92 per cent.

The entitlement date is August 19, 2026, and payment will be made on August 27, 2026. — Bernama