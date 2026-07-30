PARIS, July 30 — Airbus said yesterday its net profit soared 47 per cent in the first half of the year thanks to increased delivery of aircraft as well as higher sales by its defence unit.

Net profit came in at €2.2 billion (RM10.3 billion), while revenues rose 12 per cent year-on-year to €33.2 billion.

"Our good first half results mainly reflect the higher level of commercial aircraft deliveries and strong performance in Defence and Space, against the backdrop of a complex and fast-changing environment," Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said in a statement.

The company delivered 351 commercial aircraft in the first half of the year, up from 306 in the first six months of 2025.

Airbus receives the bulk of payments for an aircraft when it delivers them to clients, making it a critical indicator of overall performance.

The company has been struggling to pick up the pace of production after scaling it back during the Covid pandemic, primarily due to problems with suppliers.

Meanwhile the company said revenues at Airbus Defence and Space increased 17 per cent year-on-year to €5.8 billion, with higher volumes across all its business lines.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as the Mideast war have prompted nations to boost defence spending. — AFP