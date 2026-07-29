KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Bursa Malaysia rebounded to open higher today, buoyed by bargain hunting on improved sentiment amid mixed Wall Street performance.

At 9.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose by 4.68 points to 1,717.16 from yesterday’s close of 1,712.48.

The benchmark index opened 1.91 points higher at 1,714.39.

The broader market was positive with gainers outpacing losers 160 to 135, while 267 counters were unchanged, 2,205 untraded and 48 suspended.

Turnover totalled 105.88 million shares worth RM52.91 million. — Bernama