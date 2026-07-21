TOKYO, July 21 — Technology shares helped Asian stock markets rebound on Tuesday, while oil prices eased slightly even as Iran targeted US radar and air defence installations in the Gulf.

Tech stocks dived in recent sessions on ongoing fears of excessive valuations in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, with chipmakers leading the rout.

But on Monday the Nasdaq advanced, and this was mirrored in Asia, helping Tokyo rise more than three per cent, Seoul 3.6 per cent and Shanghai almost two per cent.

Europe also eked out early modest gains, with Frankfurt inching up 0.2 per cent and Paris up 0.1 per cent, but London off 0.1 per cent.

Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management cautioned, however, that the tech rebound did not appear to be driven by “a decisive improvement in the AI fundamentals”.

“Big Tech earnings now need to prove that AI revenues, margins and cash flow can justify the scale” of the huge investments in AI infrastructure, Innes said.

Earnings season for the sector kicks off in the coming days with results from Tesla and Alphabet, followed by Microsoft, Meta, Apple and Amazon next week.

Oil prices had risen Monday after fresh fighting over the weekend in the Middle East, with President Donald Trump saying Iran would pay “many times over” after the deaths of three more American soldiers.

The US launched a new round of attacks late Monday which it said were “designed to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping” in the Strait of Hormuz.

Hours later the Iranian army said it had targeted US assets in Kuwait and Bahrain, including air defence systems, radar installations and administrative buildings.

Iran’s Yemeni allies, the Houthi rebels, also said Monday they would blockade Saudi ports, putting at risk Riyadh’s ability to bypass the Strait of Hormuz for some of its oil exports.

“In practice, we think even if there were disruptions it is unlikely to be sustained given the lack of capability right now by the Houthis to do so and also differentiate which are Saudi-linked ships or not,” said Michael Wan at MUFG.

“All-in from a market perspective we think it’s still a reasonable base case that there is resolution in the conflict, even if things may get worse before it gets better,” Wan said.

Trump, meanwhile, signed orders to impose new 50-per cent tariffs on many Canadian goods, claiming “discriminatory treatment” against American alcohol, automobile and dairy products.

Investors were watching British bond yields after new Prime Minister Andy Burnham – taking on stretched public finances – said he would remove tax on household electricity bills.

Official data Tuesday, however, showed that UK government borrowing dropped more than expected in June.

In Asia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned “dangerous and aggressive actions” by China following a clash with the Philippine navy in the South China Sea, as he arrived for an Asean foreign ministers’ meeting. —AFP