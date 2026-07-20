FARNBOROUGH, July 20 — US aircraft maker Boeing said today that it has received an order for 100 of its 737 MAX jets from leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital.

In the first major order to be announced at the Farnborough Air Show that opened in the UK today.

The head of Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes division, Stephanie Pope, said that the order “reflects the strong demand we are seeing for the 737 MAX family’s efficiency, reliability and versatility”.

Following production quality issues, lawsuits, and an overhaul of its governance, the US company plans to stage a major comeback at Farnborough, just outside London.

The green light from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in October 2025 to lift the cap on production of the single-aisle 737 MAX, its best-selling aircraft, is seen as an important milestone.

It is also awaiting the certification — after several years of delays — of its three new aircraft.

SMBC’s order, the value of which has not been disclosed, covers 60 737-10 aircraft and 40 737-8 aircraft.

“Our partnership with Boeing goes back more than two decades, and this order reflects market momentum, as our airline and investor customers look to increase capacity with the 737-10,” said SMBC chief executive Peter Barrett.

“This order will support their growth ambitions well into the next decade and reflects our strong confidence in the Boeing 737 MAX and sustained demand for fuel-efficient, technologically advanced narrowbody aircraft,” he said.

The company, based in Dublin, Ireland, and described as the world’s leading aviation finance platform, manages a fleet of 1,700 aircraft for more than 170 airlines worldwide.

Boeing also announced today that Saudi carrier Riyadh Air is exercising options for 28 787 Dreamliners from an order placed in 2023, and will convert 20 options to the largest variant of this aircraft.

Riyadh Air has also “confirmed an order for six additional Airbus A350-1000s, bringing its firm commitment for this type of aircraft to 31,” said the European aircraft manufacturer, Boeing’s rival, in a separate statement. — AFP