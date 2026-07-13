KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) subsidiary Petronas LNG Ltd (PLL) has inked a seven-year new liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreement with Shizuoka Gas Co Ltd to supply approximately 0.84 million tonnes of LNG from 2032.

In a statement today,Petronas said the agreement provides greater supply flexibility and reliability to support Shizuoka Gas’ evolving energy requirements amid changing market dynamics.

The signing was commemorated at a ceremony held here, by Petronas executive vice-president and chief executive officer of gas and maritime business, Datuk Adif Zulkifli, and Shizuoka Gas representative director and president, Yoshitake Matsumoto.

“This agreement marks more than a commercial milestone. It reflects 30 years of mutual trust, shared growth and a partnership that has continued to evolve alongside the changing energy landscape.

“As our customers’ needs become increasingly dynamic, Petronas remains committed to delivering reliable and flexible LNG solutions through our global portfolio, supporting long-term energy security while advancing a pragmatic and responsible energy transition,” Adif said.

The ceremony also marked the 30th anniversary of the first LNG cargo delivered by Petronas to Shizuoka Gas.

Shizuoka Gas and Petronas aim to further strengthen the partnership beyond the traditional relationship between LNG seller and buyer by exploring collaboration opportunities for decarbonication along the LNG value chain, according to the statement.

Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Shizuoka, Japan, Shizuoka Gas is a major Japanese utility that produces, supplies, and sells city gas. — Bernama