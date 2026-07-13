KUCHING, July 13 — Amanah Saham Sarawak (Assar) has declared a dividend distribution of 6.5 sen per unit for the financial year ended June 30, 2026, which Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg described as the highest among Malaysian unit trust funds.

According to Abang Johari, the dividend rate is 8.3 per cent higher than the 6.0 sen per unit declared for the 2024 and 2025 financial years, involving a total distribution of RM34.35 million, including an interim dividend of 3.0 sen per unit paid on February 16.

“The remaining 3.5 sen per unit will be distributed before the end of July to 57,926 Assar unitholders based on their unit holdings as at June 30, 2026.

“This dividend distribution is also the highest in Malaysia, including the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and others,” said Abang Johari at the Assar Fund Dividend Declaration Ceremony for the Financial Year Ended June 30, 2026, held at Hikmah Exchange Event Centre here on Monday.

Abang Johari said Assar recorded distributable income of RM39.65 million, of which RM19.11 million was allocated for the final dividend distribution, leaving a surplus of RM20.54 million to be retained as reserves to support the fund’s income in subsequent periods.

“What is more encouraging this year is that, apart from being able to distribute a higher dividend rate, Assar has also succeeded in increasing its reserves.

“This represents an increase of 71.3 per cent, from RM11.99 million at the end of the 2025 financial year to RM20.54 million.

“I hope the competitive dividend distribution rate, supported by sustainable income reserves, will further encourage and foster interest in investing among the Sarawak Bumiputera community, particularly the younger generation,” he said.

Abang Johari added that apart from offering competitive dividend payouts, Assar is a safe and low-risk investment instrument backed by a minimum price guarantee of RM1 per unit.

“I hope the people of Sarawak will continue to support the investment products and initiatives offered by Assar as a form of cooperation in building a more sustainable financial future,” he said.

At the same event, Permodalan Assar Sdn Bhd (PASB) unveiled its new corporate logo, reflecting the group’s ongoing transformation under its Strategic Plan 2025-2030. — The Borneo Post