KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Bursa Malaysia opened slightly lower today with the key index slipping 0.06 per cent even as investors continued to participate in the broader market despite lingering concerns over the West Asia conflict.

At 9.07 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) erased 1.15 points to 1,678.37 from Monday’s close of 1,679.52.

The index opened 8.41 points higher at 1,687.93.

Market breadth was positive, as gainers led losers 202 to 133, while 266 counters were unchanged, 2,074 untraded, and 13 suspended.

Turnover stood at 347.09 million shares worth RM100.95 million.

In a research note, Malacca Securities said it expects Wall Street to stage a rebound with US President Donald Trump’s demand for a ceasefire in the West Asia conflict.

“A rebound on Wall Street may spill over to the local bourse today. Meanwhile, with the ringgit weakening towards the 4.07 level against the US dollar, we expect buying interest to be sustained in export-oriented sectors such as gloves. Top Glove and Hartalega are pending breakouts,” it said.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said Monday’s event may have turned on the risk-off button. Hence, expect a consolidation to emerge. The index may trend between the 1,675-1,690 range today.

Among heavyweights, Maybank erased six sen to RM10.64, Public Bank added two sen to RM4.80, Tenaga advanced four sen to RM14.24, CIMB Group was four sen lower at RM7.35, and IHH Healthcare removed seven sen to RM8.53.

Among the active stocks, Hong Seng Consolidated gained half-a-sen to 1.5 sen, Tanco lost 19 sen to 93 sen, TFP Solutions improved 1.5 sen to seven sen, GIIB and Land and General were both flat at 46 sen and 16 sen, respectively.

As for the top gainers, Nestle was RM1.3 higher at RM93.0, Malaysian Pacific Industries improved 60 sen to RM46.10, Petronas Dagangan and Vitrox added 16 sen each to RM18.76 and RM6.90, respectively.

Among the top losers, United Plantations was 26 sen lower at RM31.74, FACB Industries was 19 sen lower at RM1.66, Hong Leong Bank was eight sen lower at RM20.88, and IHH Healthcare slipped seven sen to RM8.53.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 2.84 points to 12,467.24, while the FBM Top 100 Index eased 9.06 points to 12,306.43, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index edged up 8.29 points to 12,451.33.

The FBM Mid 70 Index gave up 16.02 points to 17,994.37, and the FBM ACE Index edged up 29.99 points to 4,678.37.

By sector, the Financial Services Index shrank 28.77 points to 19,531.71, while the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.08 of a point to 196.93, the Energy Index slid 3.92 points to 787.02, and the Plantation Index trimmed 22.27 points to 8,703.13. — Bernama