KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd today said group chief executive officer Euan Smith has stepped down after six years with the company.

Former chief executive Henry Tan will return as interim group CEO from June 16 while the broadcaster searches for a permanent successor.

"With the platform transition well advanced, it is timely for a change of leadership at Astro to navigate the business moving forward," Astro said in a filing on Bursa.

Smith joined Astro in April 2020 as group chief operating officer and chief executive officer of TV before being promoted to group CEO in February 2023.

Tan, who previously served as Astro’s group CEO from February 2019 to January 2023, will oversee the company’s overall leadership, performance and operations in the interim, supported by Astro’s executive team.

Astro said Smith will remain on board in a technical advisory capacity until December 6, adding that the company will announce a permanent successor after completing its search.