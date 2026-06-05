BANGKOK, June 5 — Thailand’s consumer watchdog said it will ‌sue Meta’s Facebook for allegedly allowing scammers to use the platform to defraud users through adverts and for failing to protect ‌consumers, the Consumer Council said yesterday.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. In previous cases, the company has said it invests in measures to detect and remove scam content and works with regulators and law enforcement to combat misuse of its platforms. The planned lawsuit comes amid broader efforts by governments worldwide to tighten oversight of social media platforms ‌and curb the use of digital services for fraud ⁠and other cross border crimes.

Between ⁠2024 and 2026, the council recorded ⁠3,793 complaints linked to Facebook, ⁠including cases ⁠where users did not receive purchased goods, alleged fake investment schemes, impersonation using victims’ names and photos and ⁠pages created to mislead buyers.

The watchdog says it has tried for more than a year to contact Meta, both the parent company and in Thailand, asking Facebook to block fraudulent ads.

There are about 51 million Facebook ⁠users in Thailand, according to the council.

The lawsuit aims to raise consumer protection standards on digital platforms to ⁠meet international benchmarks, said Consumer Council head Saree Ongsomwang.

“The case ⁠is ⁠based on both legal and ethical concerns about Facebook’s role in allowing fraudulent activities to continue,” she said.

The council said it ‌plans to file the civil suit on June 8. — Reuters