KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has delivered 4.3 gigawatts (GW) of installed renewable energy capacity as the utility continues to support the country’s energy transition agenda.

TNB chairman Tan Sri Abdul Razak Abdul Majid said the company remains committed to advancing the nation’s transition towards a low-carbon future through investments in renewable energy, grid modernisation and regional power connectivity initiatives.

“TNB delivered 4.3 GW of installed renewable energy capacity, contributing more than a third to the country’s total renewable energy capacity,” he said at the launch of the Energy Transition Conference 2026 (ETCon26) here today.

ETCon26 was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and was attended by Deputy Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

Abdul Razak said TNB also welcomed the government’s commitment of RM43 billion under the Regulatory Period 4 to modernise the national grid, describing it as a key enabler for Malaysia’s clean energy transition.

He said the monumental investment is aimed at upgrading infrastructure and accelerating the country’s transition to clean energy systems, including connection facilities to support the growing demand of data centres.

Abdul Razak added that two major solar projects announced during the conference would further strengthen Malaysia’s clean energy ambitions, namely a 785-megawatt peak (MWp) hybrid hydro-floating solar project, expected to be the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, and a 750-MWp ground-mounted solar project.

“These projects demonstrate the realisation of the previous memoranda of understanding (MOUs) to support the nation’s aspiration of achieving 70 per cent renewable energy capacity by 2050 or earlier, whilst ensuring a secure and reliable energy supply for future growth,” he said.

On regional energy integration, he said the Laos-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project (LTMS-PIP) successfully doubled its electricity trading capacity from 100 megawatts (MW) to 200 MW earlier this year.

He added that TNB is also involved in efforts to expand regional connectivity through initiatives such as the Vietnam-Malaysia-Singapore interconnection, the proposed second Malaysia-Singapore electricity link and the Sarawak-Peninsular Malaysia interconnection.

Abdul Razak also said TNB subsidiary GSPARX has achieved 224 MW of installed solar capacity, reflecting the growing adoption of rooftop solar systems across residential, commercial and industrial sectors.

“Today, the fundamentals influencing energy supply and demand, as well as global supply chains, are increasingly shaped by geopolitical events, particularly with the current development in West Asia.

“Against this backdrop, the challenge before us is clear, to meet rising energy demand whilst ensuring our energy system remains secure, reliable, affordable and yet being able to proceed on our journey towards a low-carbon future,” he said.

Held from June 3-5, 2026, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, ETCon26 is a flagship conference envisioned by TNB. It brings together global stakeholders to accelerate the implementation of the national energy transition agenda.

Themed “Energy & AI: The Synergy for Energy Transition”, the conference is anchored on three content pillars — Energy for AI, AI for Energy, and Energy Transition (ET) for People — to reflect the growing interdependence between energy systems and digital technologies. — Bernama