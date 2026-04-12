BERLIN, April 12 — The pilots’ union for Lufthansa, Europe’s biggest air transport group, yesterday called for a two-day strike in Germany from tomorrow over a salary and pensions dispute.

The airline has already been hit by four strikes this year, the last one on Friday by another union.

This latest two-day action will hit flights run by the main airline Lufthansa and its subsidiaries CityLine and Eurowings, said a statement from the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union. It will also affect Lufthansa Cargo.

But the union said that given the situation in the Middle East, flights to certain destinations — Azerbaijan, Egypt, Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Yemen, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates — would not be affected.

The last pilots’ strike affecting the airlines was in March.

The UFO union, which organised Friday’s strike, said it had forced the cancellation of 90 per cent of flights at the two airlines targeted, Lufthansa and Cityline. — AFP