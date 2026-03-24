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Vegetables sold at the markets could rise as much as 50 per cent in April 2026 as the US-Israel-Iran fight that began end-February reaches Malaysia. — Picture by Firdaus Latif
Malaysia  / 12 h ago

Your shopping bill is about to get more expensive: Farmers say veggie prices could rise 50pc in April

The exterior of noconnection.coffee at Taman Taynton View, Cheras. — Pictures by CK Lim
Eat-drink  / 13 h ago

Half the space, double the charm: These small cafés in KL & PJ offer a sanctuary from the crowds

The Finance Ministry is cracking down on Budi95 abuse by blocking users caught filling subsidised petrol into containers. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 14 h ago

Abuse Budi95, lose it: Finance Ministry to freeze cards over subsidised fuel misuse

Police have arrested two individuals suspected of engaging in an indecent act at a cemetery in Batu Gantung, Air Itam. — Reuters pic
Malaysia  / 9 h ago

Disturbing footage of indecent act in Penang cemetery sparks police probe, two now in custody

Stingless bee farm operator Nor Ehsan Abd Rahman said that his involvement in the field began in Form Three. — Bernama pic
Life  / 16 h ago

Buzzing with ambition, ex‑banker’s stingless bee farm turns sweet dreams into RM300,000 reality

US President Donald Trump gestures as he steps from Air Force One upon his arrival in West Palm Beach, Florida March 20, 2026. — Reuters pic
World  / 7 h ago

Trump approved Iran strike after call with Netanyahu and fresh intelligence on leadership target, report says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Netanyahu reiterated that the ongoing strikes were “crushing the missile programme and the nuclear programme” of Iran and also “inflicting heavy damage on Hezbollah”. — AFP pic
World  / 12 h ago

Netanyahu says Trump sees chance to turn US-Israeli gains in Iran into deal

Lenient legal deterrence and increasingly organised syndicates have resulted in rising cable theft cases and financial losses. — Picture by Raymond Manuel
Malaysia  / 16 h ago

A slap on the wrist: Existing legal gaps weaken crackdown on syndicated cable theft, among key challenges, says Prasarana

Israeli emergency service personnel gather at the site of an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv March 24, 2026. — AFP pic
World  / 5 h ago

Iran hits Israel with missiles after denying Trump talks

An elderly woman and her son were found dead in their home in Kampung Zainol Abidin, Bedong, yesterday evening. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 9 h ago

Elderly mum and son found dead in Sg Petani home after more than two days

Videos showing two people filling up a container in their car boot with subsidised petrol have been circulating on social media, prompting the government to investigate the abuse. — Picture by Yusof Isa
Malaysia  / 12 h ago

Johor petrol station under probe after viral videos of subsidised RON95 poured into car boot container

At 8.01 am, the local currency strengthened to 3.9200/9400 against the greenback from Thursday’s close of 3.9330/9415. — Reuters pic
Money  / 13 h ago

Ringgit opens higher against US dollar as Trump signals West Asia de-escalation

The Sessions Court here has ordered the Kuala Lumpur Mayor to pay RM824,180 in damages to a couple who lost their son after he was killed by a fallen tree on a road divider maintained by Kuala Lumpur City Hall. — Photo by Hari Anggara
Malaysia  / 8 h ago

DBKL to pay parents RM824,180 after fallen tree kills motorcyclist-son, court finds negligence

Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli speaks at a media briefing on the 2026 Hari Raya Aidilfitri special ops at the Menora Control Centre on March 23, 2026. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 14 h ago

JPJ suspends two officers over viral offences: one a double-line breach, another a fatal crash

This video grab taken from handout footage released by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on March 21, 2026, appears to show what it describes as the launch of “the 72nd wave” of missiles carried out against Israeli targets. — AFP pic
World  / 12 h ago

Blast shakes Jerusalem after Iran fires two missiles, minor injuries reported

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