KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) is set to showcase local palm oil products at the Worldchefs Village of the Culinary Olympics 2024, to be held February 2-7, 2024.

Hosted by the esteemed Worldchefs Association, MPOC will be joining the exhibition together with local companies, namely Nonosugar Health Tech Sdn Bhd and Saha Asia Industries Sdn Bhd.

“MPOC will also conduct cooking demonstrations, featuring palm oil-based products by celebrity chefs from Malaysia and provide robust media support to the national team competing in this highly anticipated competition,” it said in a statement.

Scheduled alongside Intergastra, the premier trade fair for the hospitality and gastronomy business, the Culinary Olympics 2024 will be held at the prestigious Messe Stuttgart, Germany.

Boasting around 1,500 exhibitors, Intergastra is Germany’s largest gathering for the industry, attracting nearly 100,000 trade visitors biennially.

The Culinary Olympics previously hosted around 1,800 participants, including 110 teams and roughly 800 individual exhibitors from 67 countries, which created a spectacular Olympic atmosphere in the Stuttgart exhibition halls.

The national Malaysian team comprised 16 exceptionally skilled chefs, overseen by the Professional Culinaire Association of Malaysia.

Leveraging the global reach of Worldchefs, this initiative aims to foster a positive perception of sustainable palm oil.

“Partnering with Worldchefs provides an ideal platform to spotlight the sustainable practices and benefits of Malaysian palm oil, contributing to informed consumer choices worldwide,” said MPOC.

Meanwhile, MPOC chief executive office Belvinder Sron said the council aims to support the national team, promote Malaysian palm oil brands through media coverage and feature the brands’ products at the cooking demo.

“We are delighted to be able to work with the Worldchefs Association to spotlight the virtues of Malaysian palm oil.

“Our participation in the Culinary Olympics 2024 signifies our commitment to sustainability and our dedication to fostering informed consumer choices globally,” she added. — Bernama