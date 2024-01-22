KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity is estimated at RM28.47 billion in the conventional system and RM29.63 billion in Islamic funds.

Today, the central bank will conduct two conventional money market tenders of RM500 million each for seven days and 14 days, as well as a Qard tender of RM400 million for seven days.

BNM will also perform two reverse repo tenders of RM1 billion for 31 days and 91 days, respectively.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities of one — and three-month tenors.

At 4pm, it will conduct a conventional overnight tender of up to RM29.5 billion and a murabahah overnight tender of up to RM29.2 billion. — Bernama

