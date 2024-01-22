KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system increased to RM32.94 billion from RM28.47 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds declined to RM25.84 billion from RM29.63 billion.

Earlier today, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders, one Qard tender and two reverse repo tenders.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, as well as collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

BNM revised the conventional overnight tender to RM32.9 billion from RM29.5 billion.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM32.90 billion conventional money market tender and a RM25.80 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.0 per cent as of Jan 19. — Bernama

