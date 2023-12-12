KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Bursa Malaysia ended choppy trading with modest gains today, driven by late buying in selected plantation and banking heavyweights although cautious trading was seen throughout the day amid the reshuffling of the Cabinet ministers earlier in the morning.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.73 of-a-point to 1,447.12 from yesterday’s closing of 1,446.39.

The key index opened 0.27 of-a-point easier at 1,446.12 and moved between 1,444.26 and 1,447.72 throughout the day.

Market breadth was negative, with losers outpacing advancers by 483 to 388, while 457 counters were unchanged, 1,003 untraded, and 23 others suspended.

Turnover narrowed to 3.28 billion units worth RM2.38 billion from 3.82 billion units worth RM2.47 billion yesterday. — Bernama

