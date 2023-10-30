KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Hartalega Holdings Bhd has collaborated with Accenture Malaysia to launch Hartalega Next Generation Experience (NGX), a virtual plant tour platform.

In a statement, Hartalega said the Hartalega NGX platform will enable key stakeholders, including customers and partners across the globe, to virtually explore the world-class operations and production processes at the group’s Next Generation Integrated Glove Manufacturing Complex.

Hartalega chief executive officer Kuan Mun Leong said the company is bringing the manufacturing experience directly to stakeholders through a dynamic and immersive virtual plant tour.

Advertisement

“It enhances accessibility and allows us to strengthen engagement with customers worldwide. The Hartalega NGX platform provides an in-depth look into our NGC facilities, showcasing the exceptional innovation, excellence and quality behind our products, as well as the values that drive our operations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Accenture Malaysia country managing director Azwan Baharuddin said the changing business landscape and evolving customer expectations are pushing businesses to explore innovative approaches to customer engagement.

“This initiative propels Hartalega toward new growth horizons and amplifies the value that the company’s original equipment manufacturer partners can deliver to their stakeholders through diverse innovative solutions and environmental, social, and corporate governance initiatives,” he added.

Advertisement

The virtual plant tour platform utilises generative artificial intelligence to provide a personalised experience and can be accessed via laptop, mobile and virtual reality headsets. — Bernama