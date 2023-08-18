KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — CelcomDigi Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 (2Q FY2023) rose to RM343.52 million from RM220.04 million in the same quarter last year.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the telecommunication company said revenue jumped to RM3.12 billion from RM1.54 billion previously, lifted by higher device sales with the subscriber base growing by 3.0 per cent with a net addition of 599,000 to 20.48 million.

On a cumulative six-month basis, net profit rose to RM661.44 million from RM456.19 million in the same period last year, while revenue widened to RM6.30 billion from RM3.06 billion previously due to higher device sales and service revenue.

CelcomDigi declared a second interim dividend of 3.2 sen per share, amounting to RM375 million, payable on September 6, 2023.

The filing said its home fibre segment growth momentum continued into the 2Q with a high take-up rate for high value fibre plans launched in 1Q 2023, garnering solid growths in revenue and subscriber base.

“The uplift partially cushioned the impact of lower interconnect rate in postpaid and prepaid segments and lower contributions from wholesale partners which led to a service revenue decline of 0.3 per cent to RM2.71 billion,” it said.

In the quarter under review, it said CelcomDigi ramped integration activities, and continued investments in network capacity upgrades and IT initiatives to improve customer experience.

The company invested RM252 million in capital expenditure (capex), or 8.1 per cent of total revenue in 2Q FY2023 for network capacity upgrades and integration initiatives, the filing said.

As key projects have commenced in June 2023, the company expects capex to be increased in the next two quarters of FY2023.

The company has completed 60 per cent of its network integration and modernisation plans for 2023, with more than 2,000 sites in 24 clusters consolidated to-date.

Moving forward, it said CelcomDigi remains focused on delivering topline growth and profitability while pushing ahead with an integration of the company’s networks, IT and organisation at the same time.

“We will continue to play an active and direct role in the country’s 5G implementation, and remain committed in ensuring a smooth transition into the dual 5G network model,” it said.

CelcomDigi’s chief executive officer Datuk Idham Nawawi said network integration and modernisation initiatives were progressing well to provide elevated network experience on its 4G network.

“We remain committed to leading 5G adoption and have put in place initiatives such as the CelcomDigi MY5G CEO roundtable series to help businesses realise 5G’s true potential and look forward to unlock more value and benefits of 5G for consumers and businesses,” he added. ― Bernama